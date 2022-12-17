Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a convenience store wasn't convenient at all. Clearly, they are referring to the customers and not the employees with that name. It was one of the most inconvenient jobs I've ever had, and I've had dozens.
