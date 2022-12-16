Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has got a new show coming to Disney+ soon. But it's not another Marvel project, nor does it have anything to do with his music career. As if the punny title Rennvervation doesn't give it away, the series is about the actor taking something rundown and going all Repair Shop on it. In this case, it's taking rundown and broken vehicles to give them new life and purpose for people and communities who need them most.

6 HOURS AGO