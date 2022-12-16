Read full article on original website
Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan calls for Sharon return after Harvey reveal
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has called for Sharon to return following the shocking reveal that he is related to Harvey Gaskell. In last night's (December 19) episode, we found out that Jack's character Jacob is Harvey's nephew when his dad Damon confirmed the news.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Jack’s Pinky Ring Hinted at His Real Identity From the Very Beginning
'The White Lotus' character Jack reveals himself in the final episodes of the show. But there were hints about who he really is all along.
I Hate Suzie Too star Omari Douglas reflects on whether he'd come back for another season
I Hate Suzie Too star Omari Douglas has opened up about the possibility of a third series of the critically-acclaimed show. I Hate Suzie, starring Billie Piper, first premiered in 2020 and followed famed actress Suzie dealing with a gross violation of privacy when compromising photos hacked from her phone were released publicly, throwing her marriage and career into chaos.
EastEnders reveals 2023 storyline for Suki and Nish Panesar
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Suki and Nish Panesar are about to kick off 2023 with some drama. Upcoming scenes will see ex-criminal Nish convincing himself that the Slaters will sue over the carbon-monoxide-leaking boiler after speaking to a cagey Eve Unwin. At the same time, he's determined to strong-arm Ben...
Why His Dark Materials was cancelled – and the chances of season 4 or a spinoff
His Dark Materials spoilers follow. You might assume that His Dark Materials was always going to end with season three. There are only three books in the original trilogy, after all, and each season has corresponded to one of these individual books. However, there were plans at one point to...
DC boss James Gunn addresses Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot exit rumours
Worlds of DC boss James Gunn has addressed the rumours that Gal Gadot has departed from the role of Wonder Woman. Since Gunn’s appointment as co-CEO of DC Studios, there has been a sizable number of changes at the company. Henry Cavill left the role of Superman earlier this month, while Patty Jenkins’ vision for a third Wonder Woman film was turned down by Gunn and co-CEO, Peter Safran.
Sky apologises for airing Game of Thrones episode pre-watershed
Sky has issued an apology after an episode of Game of Thrones aired pre-watershed and without PIN protection earlier this year. On August 19 at 7:35 am an episode of the series – which is famous for its use of strong language, scenes of a sexual nature, and graphic violence – aired on Sky Atlantic.
EastEnders confirms Christmas cameo for Rag'n'Bone Man
EastEnders spoilers follow. Rag'n'Bone Man will be making a special visit to Walford for Christmas in EastEnders. Soap bosses have unveiled the first look at the musician performing in Albert Square as part of Mick Carter and Janine Butcher's wedding reception in Friday's (December 23) festive episode. Rocky Cotton manages...
Emmerdale's Natalie J Robb opens up over split from co-star
Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb has opened up about life after her split from co-star Jonny McPherson, saying there is no bad feelings between them. Speaking to The Sun about being on set with her ex, who plays Dr Liam Cavanagh on the soap, Robb revealed the pair still get along as friends and had recently been filming together.
Hawkeye's Jeremy Renner shares exciting update for new Disney+ show
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has got a new show coming to Disney+ soon. But it's not another Marvel project, nor does it have anything to do with his music career. As if the punny title Rennvervation doesn't give it away, the series is about the actor taking something rundown and going all Repair Shop on it. In this case, it's taking rundown and broken vehicles to give them new life and purpose for people and communities who need them most.
The Umbrella Academy boss shares new details about final season 4
The Umbrella Academy boss Steve Blackman has taken to Twitter to reveal a key detail about the show's upcoming fourth and final season. Blackman revealed to fans that the final season of the Netflix superhero show will consist of six episodes. This will make the show the shortest season in the show's pantheon so far, with seasons 1-3 each having 10 episodes, including the dramatic third season.
Friday Night Dinner and Death in Paradise stars lead apocalyptic Channel 4 show in exclusive first trailer
Channel 4 has shared the first trailer of provocative apocalyptic comedy Everyone Else Burns exclusively with Digital Spy. Coming to our screens in January 2023, the six-part series stars The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner star Simon Bird and Death in Paradise's Kate O'Flynn as the heads of a very Christian family in Manchester.
Emmerdale's Nate Robinson warns Mack after uncovering his baby secret
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Nate Robinson has finally worked out that Mackenzie Boyd is the father of Chloe Harris' unborn baby, and he's not happy about it. In tonight's (December 21) episode, Nate figured out the truth when he clocked Mack's reaction when Amy Wyatt spoke about Chloe getting ready to leave the village following their falling-out.
Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson gives birth to baby boy - and shares name
Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson has announced that she has given birth to a baby boy. Anderson, who welcomed her first child with her fiancé Sam Morrison, shared the exciting news on Wednesday (December 21) on Instagram. She posted a photo of her newborn wrapped up in a blanket, and...
Home and Away star Matt Evans to release his first single
Home and Away star Matt Evans has announced the release of his debut single. Confirming the news via his Instagram, the actor, who plays Theo Poulos in Summer Bay, revealed that his song 'Over It' was available for pre-save ahead of its January 20 release. "Over it. January 20. My...
The Traitors reveals result of shock ultimatum
The Traitors spoilers follow. With the final one day away, The Traitors continued tonight (December 21) with more betrayal, banishment and murder. After the group successfully eliminated a second Traitor last night, Wilf was given the option to forge a new alliance. Faced with the ultimatum of becoming a Traitor or being killed, Faithful Kieran opted to join him.
Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw reveals aftermath of Juliet sharing cancer diagnosis
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw has spoken to Digital Spy about the fallout from her character Juliet Nightingale sharing news of her illness. Juliet was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and has so far been receiving support from her brother James, Ste Hay and local doctor Misbah Maalik.
Emmerdale's Dominic Brunt defends co-star Lucy Pargeter against Chas backlash
Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt has defended his on-screen wife Lucy Pargeter from the online backlash she's received due to their ongoing storyline in the soap. Pargeter plays Chas Dingle, who cheated on her husband Paddy Kirk (Brunt) with his long-time nemesis Al Chapman. Last week, Paddy revealed that he knew all about the affair in a heart-wrenching, shocking storyline.
Yellowstone boss reveals shocking way new spin-off 1923 came about
The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has revealed the surprising way that new spin-off 1923 came about. The new period drama starring Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren takes place in the same universe as Yellowstone, continuing the epic tale of how the Dutton family settled in Montana a century ago.
Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison reveals why he was "nervous" to join I Hate Suzie's cast
I Hate Suzie series two minor spoilers follow. The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison has explained why he was "nervous" to join I Hate Suzie's cast. Blake joins the Sky comedy series for the aptly-named I Hate Suzie Too, where creators Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper push the embattled character to the edge like never before.
