Happy Monday, Boulder. I hope you had a lovely weekend. For today, I spoke with Brian Oliver and Seth McKinney, Boulder Fire-Rescue’s Wildland Chief and the fire management officer for the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, about changes made in the last year. Dec. 30 is the anniversary of the Marshall Fire, the most devastating in Colorado’s history. It also marks a year of changes as city and county departments analyzed how they could be better prepared for the next disaster. Additional sales taxes were passed at the county level while the city put together an interdepartmental wildfire team to ensure Boulder is “looking at wildfire from a city lens.”

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO