Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster
With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
Yardbarker
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
Yardbarker
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Yardbarker
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Yardbarker
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
Seahawks announce 3 roster moves going into Week 16
The Seattle Seahawks find themselves a bit thin at wide receiver heading into the holiday. Tyler Lockett is dealing with a broken hand and Dee Eskridge doesn’t appear to be any closer to returning from injured reserve. So, the team announced a trio of roster moves. Here’s a quick...
Yardbarker
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
Yardbarker
Scott Pioli Names 1 Player Making A Big Difference For Lions
When this NFL season began, no one thought the Detroit Lions would be able to do anything of note, with the possible exception of the Lions themselves. But after starting 1-6, the team has seemingly started to find its soul, as it has won six of its last seven games and even defeated playoff-caliber squads such as the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
Yardbarker
Giants Re-Signing LB Tae Crowder To Practice Squad
Crowder, 25, was selected with the last pick in the 2020 draft by the Giants. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,370,490 contract that included a $75,490 signing bonus when the Giants opted to waive him earlier this week. In 2022, Crowder has appeared in 13 games...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Yardbarker
Remaining free agent targets for the Braves
We are approaching January, and the Braves have still yet to spend more than $1 million on free agents. It’s understandable for fans to be frustrated, especially after Dansby Swanson signed a deal with the Cubs over the weekend, but there is still time for Alex Anthopoulos to make some moves, and there are several places where the Braves could upgrade their roster.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legendary QB Ben Roethlisberger Posts Tribute To Fallen Legend Franco Harris
Everyone woke up to the sad news that Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris passed away Wednesday morning at 72 years old. We were just days away until the 50-year anniversary of his “Immaculate Reception” was going to be celebrated at Acrisure Stadium. Furthermore, the game is against none other than the Las Vegas Raiders.
Lookout Landing
The Mariners are spoiling an opportunity, not their fans
The Seattle Mariners are ignoring a route to improving their 2023 roster. However you may feel about the decisions of the M’s front office and ownership group this winter (and I of course hope you’ll feel closer to how I do by the end of this article), this is a rather unimpeachable starting ground. As Larry Stone noted Friday, the M’s abstinence-only approach to the top tier of free agency this winter has been an intentional choice, a surprising departure from even last winter when the organization signed the reigning Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and was heavily involved in the bidding for SS/2B Trevor Story, who ultimately took $15 million more and an extra year from the Boston Red Sox than Seattle’s rumored five-year, $125 million offer. This winter, with the club coming off its second-straight 90-win season and a drought-ending Wild Card berth ultimately ended in an ALDS sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros, it seemed the team was preparing for another significant step forward this winter to attempt to track down the Houston club that finished 16 games ahead of them in the AL West.
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into Christmas
Last week, we discussed how the Seattle Seahawks' chances of making the playoffs were falling. After a loss on Thursday to the San Francisco 49ers, the chances Seahawks make the playoffs are now in doubt. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
Yardbarker
Braves add to their outfield with free agent signing
This isn’t the most exciting signing, and hopefully, it isn’t the only way the Braves plan to address their situation in left field. With that being said, these are the kind of deals that have really paid off for Atlanta under Alex Anthopoulos, and Luplow has some upside. He’s a platoon option that thrives against lefties. For his career, he owns an .841 OPS against southpaws with 31 homers in 430 at-bats. Luplow is not a guy that hits for average, but he has a lot of pop in his bat and owns a career 101 OPS+.
Patriots OL makes risky social media move regarding QB situation
ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote a piece this week suggesting that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could seek to replace the former Alabama signal-caller in the offseason with former New England quarterbacks Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo. A link to Barnwell's article was posted on the NFL on ESPN's Instagram page on Monday, and among the thousands of "likes" on the post was one from Brown.
Yardbarker
Week 15 Buffalo Bills Overreactions
It was a really tough win for the Buffalo Bills Saturday night, but then again, it’s been like that since their bye week. They defeated the Dolphins 32-29 and yet again relied on Josh Allen to do everything for them. Allen totaled 304 passing yards and four passing touchdowns, along with 77 rushing yards. The game also featured the Dawson Knox performance game we’ve been waiting for and Cole Beasley’s first action in his return to Buffalo. So, let’s overreact to another Bills victory.
