West Virginia gov appoints Monongalia County circuit judge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher’s appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31. DeChristopher currently is the Monongalia...
West Virginia sees active COVID-19 cases fluctuate; no new death reported
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases continued fluctuating Wednesday, rising to 1,224 across West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Another 511 new cases have been received since the last pandemic update on Tuesday, the department said. No deaths were reported in the 24-hour period between the...
Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia top 1,200
CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus exceeded 1,200 and hospitalizations were more than 200 on Monday in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,207 active cases statewide and 920 new cases received since the last report on Friday morning....
West Virginia officials appeal to higher court in natural gas forced pooling lawsuit
CHARLESTON — Not content to let a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s natural gas unitization/forced pooling law be filed in the state’s court system, the commission charged with implementing the new law is taking the matter to a higher power. Attorneys representing the West Virginia Oil and Natural...
COVID hospitalizations jump 10 percent in 24 hours
CHARLESTON — Hospitalizations from the COVID-19 coronavirus increased 10 percent in the 24-hour period between Monday and Tuesday mornings, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The department reported 225 hospitalizations on Tuesday, up from 203 on Monday, with 30 patients in an intensive care unit...
Governor declares state of preparedness for winter storm
CHARLESTON — A state of preparedness was declared Tuesday by the governor for all West Virginia counties because of a winter storm that will hit the state starting today. The National Weather Service forecasts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills and strong winds beginning today and continuing through the week and into the holiday weekend.
West Virginia lawmaker: Chinese-linked social media platforms a risk to state-owned computers
CHARLESTON — A state senator is raining concerns about the data collection of certain popular social media applications with connections to the Chinese government, asking West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to keep these programs off state-owned computers and devices. In a letter dated Monday, Senate Judiciary Committee Vice Chairman...
Education: Lawmakers should help students meet challenge
Despite some worry about what the pandemic might do to higher education numbers in West Virginia, enrollment for this fall shows the numbers remain “mostly steady” in community and technical colleges and public universities. West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission says “mostly steady” means enrollment increased from 15,555...
Justice to introduce bill banning TikTok on state-owned computers
CHARLESTON — Despite already prohibiting TikTok and other social media platforms with connections to the People’s Republic of China from state-owned computers and devices, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will offer legislation to cement that ban in stone. During his Tuesday morning virtual COVID-19 briefing from the...
