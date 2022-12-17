ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenswood, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Angela Sams

Angela Renee (Stephens) Sams, 59, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 16, 2022. Memorial service, 4 p.m. Friday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to service. Condolences may be sent to www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

John Edgar Biddle Jr.

John Edgar Biddle Jr., 66, of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Per John’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time, however a memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Biddle family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Cecil Flanagan

Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV, August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service, and was a Korean war veteran. He enjoyed...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders

Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders, 96, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial, Pleasants Memorial Estates, Belmont. Visitation, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Teresa Ann Etter

Teresa Ann Etter, 68, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Dec. 15, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Carlyon Marie McGraw

Carlyon Marie McGraw, 75, of Clay, W.Va., passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Harper Mills Nursing Home in Beckley, W.Va. Graveside service, noon Friday, Otto Cemetery, Roane County with Pastor Danny Whited officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
CLAY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

David Royce Kyle

David Royce Kyle, 81, was called home to be with his Lord Sunday, after an extended illness. Funeral, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Daniel McClung officiating. Burial, Harper-Hunt Cemetery near Harmony. Visitation, one hour before the service.
SPENCER, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gregory Horner

Gregory Alan Horner, 40, of Vienna, passed away Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Wednesday Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Pastor Gordy Deere officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to service Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family @ www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary Cristine Heintzman

Mary Cristine Heintzman, 74, of Vienna, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison

Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at The Laurels of Walden Park, Columbus. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Dennison family.
COLUMBUS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Kevin Britton

Kevin Shawn Britton, 56, of Washington, WV, Hopewell community and devoted member of the Hopewell Church of Christ, passed away December 19, 2022, at Selby General Hospital in Marietta, OH, following an extended illness. He was born November 27, 1966, in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late David Montgomery and Joyce Burgess Britton.
WASHINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Camden Clark Medical Center donates $5K for Parkersburg Art Center admissions

PARKERSBURG — A donation from WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center will enable free admissions to the Parkersburg Art Center for a year. The hospital presented the Art Center with $5,000 Wednesday morning, a sponsorship allowing free gallery admission to the facility until December 2023. The gift was welcomed...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club elects 2023 officers

PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club has elected officers for 2023. Jonathan Insley, of Marietta, was elected president and Joel Kachel, of Woodsfield, was elected vice-president. Ed Baranoski, of Parkersburg, was elected treasurer and Mark Suek, of Vienna, was elected secretary. The four officers will be joined...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Perry Paul Hammond

On Dec. 10th, 2022, Perry Paul Hammond fell asleep in Christ while looking into the eyes of his wife, the love of his life. He was a man of God and faithful servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and looked forward to the return of our Lord and the gathering together of the saints.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

City Park hosts candlelight vigil for missing Vienna woman

PARKERSBURG — Christmas Eve is Gretchen Fleming’s 28th birthday. “What a Christmas miracle to see her come home, even that day or before,” Vienna Baptist Church Pastor Dwight Brohard said during a candlelight vigil Monday evening at City Park. Fleming, of Vienna, was reported missing by her...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley churches, Knights of Columbus schedule Christmas dinners

PARKERSBURG — Several local churches and organizations will be offering Christmas Day meals. * The First Presbyterian Church, at 1341 Juliana St. in Parkersburg, has been hosting a Christmas Day dinner in its fellowship hall annually and will continue the tradition this year from noon to 1:30 p.m. The...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 16-18: * Michael Lynn Mumaw, 7641 Pike St., Lot 3, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an inspection certificate, having no proof of insurance, having defective equipment and fined $720.75. * Joshua David Barr,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Announcements

Both the Parkersburg South at Parkersburg High School girls basketball game and the Parkersburg South wrestling meet in Huntington originally scheduled for Friday have been canceled. The Parkersburg South at Parkesburg girls basketball game is rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 at PHS. Junior varsity is set for a 5:30 p.m....
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Smoot Theatre to host annual Schrader Ballet show on Dec. 29

PARKERSBURG — Enthusiastic at 90-years-old, the show must go on for Velma Schrader. Schrader, the director of the Schrader Youth Ballet, has prepared her students and others for their annual holiday show, “Magical Holiday Moments” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Smoot Theatre in downtown Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg South matmen excel in home opener

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg South wrestling team had a more than solid home opener here Wednesday night inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center as head coach Shaun Smith’s Patriots dominated a quadrangular. Herbert Hoover, which lost 44-33 to Ripley and handed Clay County a 66-18 setback, was first up...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy