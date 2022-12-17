Read full article on original website
Angela Sams
Angela Renee (Stephens) Sams, 59, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 16, 2022. Memorial service, 4 p.m. Friday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to service. Condolences may be sent to www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Cecil Flanagan
Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV, August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service, and was a Korean war veteran. He enjoyed...
Teresa Ann Etter
Teresa Ann Etter, 68, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Dec. 15, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders
Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders, 96, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial, Pleasants Memorial Estates, Belmont. Visitation, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Gregory Horner
Gregory Alan Horner, 40, of Vienna, passed away Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Wednesday Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Pastor Gordy Deere officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to service Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family @ www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Kevin Britton
Kevin Shawn Britton, 56, of Washington, WV, Hopewell community and devoted member of the Hopewell Church of Christ, passed away December 19, 2022, at Selby General Hospital in Marietta, OH, following an extended illness. He was born November 27, 1966, in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late David Montgomery and Joyce Burgess Britton.
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 16-18: * Michael Lynn Mumaw, 7641 Pike St., Lot 3, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an inspection certificate, having no proof of insurance, having defective equipment and fined $720.75. * Joshua David Barr,...
Chordables return for 60th reunion
PARKERSBURG — Four friends in a quartet 60 years ago at Parkersburg High School held a reunion this week. Roger Blackburn of St. Louis, Larry McKinley of Great Falls, Va., and Bill Warfield and David Kesselring of Parkersburg were the Chordables, a quartet that once played numerous gigs with local civic groups, clubs and other organizations in the area.
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club elects 2023 officers
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club has elected officers for 2023. Jonathan Insley, of Marietta, was elected president and Joel Kachel, of Woodsfield, was elected vice-president. Ed Baranoski, of Parkersburg, was elected treasurer and Mark Suek, of Vienna, was elected secretary. The four officers will be joined...
Actor, Parkersburg native Paul Dooley discusses memoir
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg native who became a successful stage, TV and movie actor known for his fatherly roles has written a book that includes the most difficult time in his life as a dad. Paul Dooley’s book, “Movie Dad: Finding Myself and My Family, On Screen and Off,”...
Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Announcements
Both the Parkersburg South at Parkersburg High School girls basketball game and the Parkersburg South wrestling meet in Huntington originally scheduled for Friday have been canceled. The Parkersburg South at Parkesburg girls basketball game is rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 at PHS. Junior varsity is set for a 5:30 p.m....
David Royce Kyle
David Royce Kyle, 81, was called home to be with his Lord Sunday, after an extended illness. Funeral, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Daniel McClung officiating. Burial, Harper-Hunt Cemetery near Harmony. Visitation, one hour before the service.
Parkersburg South matmen excel in home opener
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg South wrestling team had a more than solid home opener here Wednesday night inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center as head coach Shaun Smith’s Patriots dominated a quadrangular. Herbert Hoover, which lost 44-33 to Ripley and handed Clay County a 66-18 setback, was first up...
Ruff day? Therapy dog joins ranks of Marietta Police Department
MARIETTA — When a Marietta school student is having a really rough day, there’s a new friend in town who might be able to help. The Marietta Police Department has purchased a working companion for School Resource Officer Patrolman Rob Sury, a Bernedoodle puppy who is literally going to grow into the role of being the city’s first police therapy dog.
Ritchie County’s Marissa Jeffrey inks with Salem softball
ELLENBORO — Ritchie County’s Marissa Jeffrey made it official last week that she will continue her career as a student-athlete at Salem University for head softball coach Steve Potts. The middle infielder is set to earn her third letter for the Rebels of head coach Dave Mossor, who...
Parkersburg Police
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports on Dec. 19. Between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15, the Police Department responded to 665 calls for service, issued 53 traffic citations, and completed 111 reports. Dec. 9. * Officers spoke with a complainant for a destruction of property.
Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp
Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp, 87 of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Worthington Manor Care Center. She was born on September 28, 1935, at Henrietta, Calhoun County, the eldest daughter of Willis W. and Eva M. Bower Owens. Wannetta is survived by her husband, James H....
Emerson Elementary K-Kids Club raises money for Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The K-Kids Club (Kiwanis) of Emerson Elementary got a visit from Josie, a pound dog, and the Humane Society of Parkersburg as they got into the giving spirit this month and helped raise $1,426.01 for the shelter. “We have a meeting for every month, we do something...
Crash involving SUV, Amish buggy claim’s young life in Gallia County
GALLIPOLIS — A juvenile was killed in a traffic accident Friday afternoon in Gallia County involving an automobile and an Amish horse and buggy, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol said. The accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Ohio 325 where the buggy carrying two juveniles was...
Belpre beats Fort Frye in 53-51 thriller
BEVERLY — It’s not officially Christmas and already the Belpre boys basketball team has matched its win total from last season. Wednesday night at Fort Frye High School, the Golden Eagles recovered from a 10-point deficit early in the third quarter and defeated the Cadets 53-51 while improving to 5-4.
