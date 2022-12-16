Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
NASDAQ
Ag Industry: 3 Top-Ranked Stocks to Grow your Portfolio
The stock market often moves in cycles, with different industry groups outperforming at different times. Cycles can occur due to various factors, including macroeconomic conditions, psychology, investor sentiment, and geopolitical factors. For instance, in periods of economic expansion, technology and consumer discretionary may outperform. In the recent post covid bull...
NASDAQ
MRC Global (MRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MRC Global (MRC) closed the most recent trading day at $11.69, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy products distributor...
NASDAQ
Waste Management (WM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Waste Management (WM) closed at $157.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the garbage...
NASDAQ
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) closed the most recent trading day at $29.90, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $261.80, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.89, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Murphy USA (MUSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Murphy USA (MUSA) closed the most recent trading day at $287.13, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost...
NASDAQ
3 Top-Ranked Stocks That Doubled in 2022
It’s been a challenging stretch in the market year-to-date, with a hawkish Fed, geopolitical issues, and lingering COVID-19 uncertainties weighing heavily on sentiment. Despite all the negativity, there have been several bright spots in 2022, with some stocks snapping the overall bearish trend and rewarding investors handsomely. Three stocks...
NASDAQ
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $53.78, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the cosmetics...
NASDAQ
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $54.87, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.09%...
NASDAQ
Danaher (DHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Danaher (DHR) closed at $255.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial...
NASDAQ
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,428.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $23.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the auto finance...
NASDAQ
It May Be Cold Outside, but the Markets Are Heating Up
We hope that everyone has a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!. Temperatures in the Midwest continue to fall. It should be a very cold Christmas, with the temperatures expected to be well into the negatives this weekend with frigid wind chill. Stay warm this weekend!. Markets, on the other hand,...
NASDAQ
Celestica (CLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Celestica (CLS) closed at $10.91, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
How Much Lower Will Tesla Stock Go?
In this video, I will talk about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), some new price targets from analysts, the damage that the Twitter acquisition has caused, and what investors should know going into 2023. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock prices...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in 2022
If investors remember just one thing about 2022, it will likely be the bear market, which marked the worst downturn for Wall Street since 2008. The Nasdaq Composite is currently off 33% from its high of late last year, with many of the individual stocks that make up the index falling much further.
NASDAQ
Will FedEx Stock Rise Post Q2 Results?
FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, Dec 20. We expect FedEx to post revenue and earnings above the street expectations. The company’s revenue growth is likely to be led by better yield for its domestic and international businesses. However, the company’s costs will likely remain elevated and weigh on the bottom line for Q2. Not only do we expect the company to post upbeat results, we find its stock to be undervalued at its current level of $173, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of FedEx’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
Comments / 0