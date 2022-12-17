ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bethlehem, PA

d9and10sports.com

Kelly Helps Moniteau Girls Explode in Fourth Quarter for Win over Karns City; Brockway Boys Get First Win Dec. 21

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – After spending three quarters struggling on offense, Moniteau exploded for 18 fourth-quarter points on its way to a 40-37 home win over rival Karns City. The Lady Warriors trailed by seven 29-22, going to the fourth quarter but Catherine Kelly hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the quarter to lead the comeback.
KARNS CITY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: A-C Valley at Clarion Girls’ Basketball

CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as A-C Valley travels to Clarion in KSAC girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the call of the game from Clarion High School. The game can be watched above or below or on all of the YDL Sports Network...
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Babington’s Hot Outside Shooting Lifts Clarion Girls Past A-C Valley

CLARION, Pa. – Sophie Babington knocked down four 3-pointers, including three in the first half, to lift Clarion to a 46-22 win over visiting A-C Valley. “We were really passing the ball well,” Babington, who was named the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game, said. “It was leading to open shots.”
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Eisenhower at Warren Wrestling

WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Eisenhower travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 3 wrestling clash. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from Warren Area High School. The match can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social...
d9and10sports.com

Clarion Golden Eagles Give Cooper His First Two Wins

CLARION, Pa. – First-year Pennwest-Clarion head coach Jermaine Cooper picked up his first two wins at the school Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, the Golden Eagles gave Cooper his first victory, 70-59, over Millersville before coming back Monday and beating Shepherd, 67-48. Both games were played at Clarion’s Tippin Gym.
CLARION, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16

ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive

The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Drug Task Force Officers Bust Area Man for Selling Meth in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrested an area man for selling methamphetamine in Falls Creek Borough. According to court documents, a detective of the Elk County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Drew Patrick Curley, of Rockton, Clearfield County, on Tuesday, December 13, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
FALLS CREEK, PA
wdadradio.com

PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND

Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Teenager hospitalized after late-night shooting in Mt. Oliver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Mt. Oliver. According to Allegheny County 911, a ShotSpotter call came in around 11:30 on Saturday night. Once crews arrived at the scene on Hayes and Penn avenues, they found a 15-year-old girl had been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Allegedly Threatening Driver With Airsoft Gun During Road Rage

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A 19-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly threatening a driver in an incident of road rage. Court documents indicate on Thursday, December 15, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Reza Vincent Amin Reese, of Titusville, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA

