d9and10sports.com
Kelly Helps Moniteau Girls Explode in Fourth Quarter for Win over Karns City; Brockway Boys Get First Win Dec. 21
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – After spending three quarters struggling on offense, Moniteau exploded for 18 fourth-quarter points on its way to a 40-37 home win over rival Karns City. The Lady Warriors trailed by seven 29-22, going to the fourth quarter but Catherine Kelly hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the quarter to lead the comeback.
d9and10sports.com
What a Night in D9 Boys Hoops: OT Winners, Buzzer Beaters, Late Steals, Big Runs Highlight Dec. 20 Action
KARNS CITY, Pa. – Taite Beighley scored 31 points to lead Karns City to a 68-62 double-overtime victory over rival and visiting Moniteau. Also: Babington Leads Clarion Girls to victory • D9 Girls Recaps. Beighley was at his best in the fourth quarter and the two overtimes scoring...
d9and10sports.com
Glunt Helps Lift Clearfield Girls to Comeback Win; ECC, C-L, Redbank, Ridgway Dominate in Wins Dec. 20
HYDE, Pa. – Down one going to the fourth quarter, Clearfield got seven points from Hannah Glunt to rally past visiting Bald Eagle Area, 42-35. Also: Babington Leads Clarion Girls Past A-C Valley • D9 Boys Recaps. The Lady Bison trailed 30-29 after the third quarter but Glunt...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: A-C Valley at Clarion Girls’ Basketball
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as A-C Valley travels to Clarion in KSAC girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the call of the game from Clarion High School. The game can be watched above or below or on all of the YDL Sports Network...
d9and10sports.com
Babington’s Hot Outside Shooting Lifts Clarion Girls Past A-C Valley
CLARION, Pa. – Sophie Babington knocked down four 3-pointers, including three in the first half, to lift Clarion to a 46-22 win over visiting A-C Valley. “We were really passing the ball well,” Babington, who was named the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game, said. “It was leading to open shots.”
d9and10sports.com
Pizza Hut Scoreboard Dec. 20, 2022: D9/10 Basketball
Babington Leads Clarion Girls Past A-C Valley • D9 Boys Recaps • D9 Girls Recaps. KSA TOURNAMENT (Kissimmee, Fla.) KSA TOURNAMENT (Kissimmee, Fla.)
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Warren/Ike Wrestling, Clarion/A-C Valley Girls’ Hoops Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting both wrestling and girls’ basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Wrestling has Eisenhower traveling to Warren, while A-C Valley is at Clarion in girls’ basketball. Wrestling is slated to begin at approximately 7 p.m., with airtime approximately 15...
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 20, 2022 Small College Hoops: Marconi, Saint Vincent Top Pitt-Greensburg
• Emily Thompson scored 18 points and Kane grad Ella Marconi had 17 points and 11 rebounds on 6-of-11 shooting for Saint Vincent. • Sidney McCully and Melina Maietta had 19 points each for Pitt-Greensburg. Elmhurst 70, Thiel 53. • Taylor Harazin had 32 points and 15 rebounds for Elmhurst.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Eisenhower at Warren Wrestling
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Eisenhower travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 3 wrestling clash. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from Warren Area High School. The match can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social...
d9and10sports.com
Clarion Golden Eagles Give Cooper His First Two Wins
CLARION, Pa. – First-year Pennwest-Clarion head coach Jermaine Cooper picked up his first two wins at the school Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, the Golden Eagles gave Cooper his first victory, 70-59, over Millersville before coming back Monday and beating Shepherd, 67-48. Both games were played at Clarion’s Tippin Gym.
yourdailylocal.com
Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16
ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
WFMJ.com
Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive
The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Drug Task Force Officers Bust Area Man for Selling Meth in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrested an area man for selling methamphetamine in Falls Creek Borough. According to court documents, a detective of the Elk County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Drew Patrick Curley, of Rockton, Clearfield County, on Tuesday, December 13, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
wdadradio.com
PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND
Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
CBS News
Teenager hospitalized after late-night shooting in Mt. Oliver
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Mt. Oliver. According to Allegheny County 911, a ShotSpotter call came in around 11:30 on Saturday night. Once crews arrived at the scene on Hayes and Penn avenues, they found a 15-year-old girl had been...
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Allegedly Threatening Driver With Airsoft Gun During Road Rage
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A 19-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly threatening a driver in an incident of road rage. Court documents indicate on Thursday, December 15, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Reza Vincent Amin Reese, of Titusville, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
WJAC TV
Police: New charges filed against pair involved in string of vehicle break-ins, thefts
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the West Hills Regional Police Department say additional charges have been filed against two Cambria County men who were charged earlier this year for a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts in the area. Police say 35-year-old Sean Keppler and 38-year-old Daniel Sexton...
North Carolina man buys lottery ticket during halftime of Pittsburgh Steelers game, wins $100,000
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — At halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday, Lyncurgus Williams, of New Bern, decided he needed some sides for a game day meal, so he stopped at the store, bought a scratch-off ticket and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I scratched it off right […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Zappala criticizes Gainey administration, Pittsburgh police over response to city violence
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. on Friday criticized Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the city’s police department for failing to curb violence and ensure that the public feels safe. “You have to have the cooperation of the elected officials,” Zappala said. “The city’s a problem right...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers: Step-Grandmother Accused of Allowing 13-Year-Old Corry Girl to Smoke Marijuana with Her
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a step-grandmother is accused of allowing a 13-year-old Corry girl to smoke marijuana. It reportedly happened Tuesday afternoon at a residence in Concord Township, Erie County. The step-grandmother is accused of giving the girl a glass pipe to smoke marijuana at her residence with...
