Princeton, NJ

bluehens.com

Women’s Basketball Dominate American To Close Out Non-Conference Play

NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware women's basketball team closed out non-conference play Wednesday afternoon with a home battle against American inside Bob Carpenter Center. The Blue Hens cruised to a 66-50 victory over the Eagles (1-10) to finish non-con action 7-4 and poised to defend their conference title as CAA play starts on Dec. 30.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Davis Picks Up Second CAA Player of the Week Nod

RICHMOND, Va. – Jyáre Davis picked up his second CAA Player of the Week nod, the league announced Monday morning. Davis garners the honor after nearing a triple-double in a top-100 NET win at Princeton. The Newark, Delaware native posted game highs in points (23), rebounds (9), and...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Pair of Blue Hens Named Stats Perform All-Americans

NEWARK, Del. – The postseason honors keep rolling in for University of Delaware football student-athletes Johnny Buchanan and Kedrick Whitehead. For the second time in as many weeks, the duo earned All-America recognition as they were named 2022 Stats Perform FCS All-Americans. Buchanan, who has received three All-American accolades this postseason, was selected to the first team, while Whitehead earned a second team nod.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Shannon Coley Named Delaware Women's Soccer Assistant Coach

NEWARK, Del. – University of Delaware women's soccer head coach Kelly Lawrence has announced the addition of Shannon Coley to her staff as an assistant coach. "We are very excited to add Shannon to our already game changing coaching staff," Lawrence said. "Shannon brings with her a wealth of experience and an exceptional level of detail to everything that she does. She is a first-class person, has an immense passion for the game and has a deep understanding of what it takes to build a Division I soccer program. I believe there is no one better to put the Blue Hen Goalkeeper Development Program in motion and I am personally excited to learn from Shannon as we look to build a championship environment here at UD."
NEWARK, DE

