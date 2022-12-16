MILWAUKEE — Finding warmth when the cold outside reaches dangerous levels can be difficult for the homeless population of Milwaukee. "It's life and death," Danzel Thomas, program coordinator at Repairers of the Breach said, "People need a safe place, especially when it's cold, even when it's hot. So when it's that cold outside it's very important for a person to be able to have shelter and be able to protect yourself against the elements."

