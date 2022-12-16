Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for donations, fosters and adopters after taking in 32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale, commercial breeders in the southern U.S. The dogs were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue organization. Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove to Missouri...
Dozens of Dogs Saved From Southern Breeding Facilities Arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society
Dozens of dogs and puppies are preparing to find their forever homes at the Wisconsin Humane Society today. Volunteers rescued them from commercial breeding facilities in the South on Friday, Dec. 16. A Huge Rescue Mission Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove all the way down to Missouri to recoup the pups. They were surrendered to National Mill Dog Rescue. […] The post Dozens of Dogs Saved From Southern Breeding Facilities Arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society appeared first on DogTime.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
School staff member punched; Milwaukee woman charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been charged after police said she punched a school staff member in November. Prosecutors have charged Tangreanna Shanks-Wallace, 24, with battery to a school district officer. Police were called to an elementary school near 3rd and Concordia on Nov. 9. A criminal complaint states...
Loved ones hoping for clues in mysterious disappearance of Wisconsin man Ronald Henry
“He likes to be around people,” Tonya Makinye told Dateline about her son, Ronald. “He loves helping people.”. Thirty-four-year-old Ronald Henry was last seen on December 5, 2022, in Platteville, Wisconsin. Tonya told Dateline that Ronald grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with seven siblings. “Ronald was my third...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire; mother, 3 daughters left homeless
RACINE, Wis. - A mother and three daughters are homeless after fire destroyed their home on Randolph Street in Racine on Monday morning, Dec. 19. Racine firefighters were dispatched to the residence on Randolph near Maple Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. Officials say nobody was home when the firefighters arrived. They saw heavy fire showing from a bedroom window and entering the attic space.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Appleton and Keefe shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 20 near Appleton and Keefe. It happened around 1:14 a.m. The 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man indicted, Ring doorbell swatting scheme
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man was indicted in a nationwide Ring doorbell "swatting spree," along with a man from North Carolina. According to federal prosecutors, Kya Nelson, 21, of Racine and James McCarty, 20, of Charlotte, North Carolina (who lived in Arizona at the time), hacked Ring doorbell cameras and then called the police, taunting responding officers and live-streaming the response.
CBS 58
Ice Castles bringing a winter wonderland to southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ice artisans will begin offering a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva in January, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice. To complete the winter wonderland aesthetic, they will also be featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and...
wuwm.com
It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee
When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
WISN
'We just try to help the people that we can'
MILWAUKEE — Finding warmth when the cold outside reaches dangerous levels can be difficult for the homeless population of Milwaukee. "It's life and death," Danzel Thomas, program coordinator at Repairers of the Breach said, "People need a safe place, especially when it's cold, even when it's hot. So when it's that cold outside it's very important for a person to be able to have shelter and be able to protect yourself against the elements."
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies
UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm
MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies
With a significant winter storm on the way for the end of this week, some cities in Southeastern Wisconsin are getting ahead of the game and issuing snow emergencies.
Man killed by police officer at Vets Place Center in Milwaukee
A 66-year-old man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee, according to MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman.
wapl.com
Milwaukee man sentenced for killing Kaukauna man
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee man will spend 52 years in prison for killing a Kaukauna resident. Mack Chambliss is also sentenced in Milwaukee County Court to 30 years on extended supervision for First-Degree Reckless Homicide, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Hiding a Corpse. Chambliss shot...
radioplusinfo.com
12-21-22 fdl man arrested at gunpoint outside thelma arts center
Nobody was injured and a man was arrrested following a disturbance over the lunch hour Wednesday outside the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond du Lac. Vickie Demoske works at the Thelma and says the man was on the outside steps of the building on Sheboygan Street. “I could hear shouting and profanities being yelled,” Demoske told WFDL news. “As soon as the first police officer arrived he (officer) immediately did draw his weapon. So I knew it wasn’t a good situation.” Police took the man into custody without further incident a short time later.
WISN
Waukesha apartment fire: 3 families displaced
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Fire Department says three families have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building Saturday night. Fire crews said they responded near Shepherd Court and Nike Drive just before 10 p.m. That is a few blocks away from East Main Street.
Greater Milwaukee Today
FBI offering $10,000 reward for Culver’s robberies suspect
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial robber around southeast Wisconsin. According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound white male suspect with a goatee and a black-haired buzz cut is wanted for several robberies and robbery attempts, which first began Sept. 26 at a Culver’s in Lake Mills and included the Mequon Culver’s. He has allegedly since extended his spree to a Best Buy.
