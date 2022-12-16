Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.05. According to TipRanks, Tsai is an analyst with an average return of -1.6% and...
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for BlackBerry (BB)
RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on BlackBerry (BB – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 62.46% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackBerry, Open Text, and Shopify.
tipranks.com
Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)
Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Buy rating on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $20.77. According to TipRanks, Blair is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 59.84%...
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF)
RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 54.73% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Tamarack Valley Energy.
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Stem Inc (STEM)
In a report released today, Brian K. Lee from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares opened today at $9.79. According to TipRanks, K. Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
tipranks.com
‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy
One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business.
tipranks.com
Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)
In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG – Research Report), with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares opened today at $186.33. According to TipRanks, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average...
tipranks.com
Wedbush Remains a Buy on Verona Pharma (VRNA)
Wedbush analyst Andreas Argyrides reiterated a Buy rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares opened today at $16.80. According to TipRanks, Argyrides is an analyst with an average return of -11.6% and a 40.32% success rate....
tipranks.com
Block Stock (NYSE:SQ): Time to Buy Near Multi-Year Low?
Block’s revenues continue to grow while profitability is improving rapidly. This may signal a buying opportunity considering its beaten-down stock price. Block (NYSE: SQ) shares are currently hovering at the same levels they were trading all the way back in 2018. Does this signal a buying opportunity? In my view, probably, yes.
tipranks.com
Jarden Keeps Their Buy Rating on Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAUGF)
In a report released on December 16, Kieran Chidgey from Jarden maintained a Buy rating on Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAUGF – Research Report), with a price target of A$5.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.07. According to TipRanks, Chidgey is a 3-star analyst with an...
tipranks.com
PHG Rises after Tests Show Recalled Device Unlikely to be Harmful
Shares of health technology company Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) were on an upswing in morning trading on Wednesday after it provided an update on the test and research program associated with the voluntary recall notification related to its polyester-based polyurethane sound abatement foam in specific CPAP, BiPAP and mechanical ventilator devices (DreamStation devices).
tipranks.com
3 Appealing Tech Stocks Wall Street Loves for 2023
Wall Street has been busy downgrading many names in tech in recent months. ATVI, AVGO, and FTNT are the stocks that maintain their “Strong Buy” ratings, even in the face of 2023 economic turbulence. It’s been a turbulent year for tech, but many Wall Street analysts aren’t ready...
tipranks.com
ARKK Sinks: Fund Hits New Five-Year Low
Many focus on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and its recent drops. However, there’s another property closely tied to it. Specifically, Cathie Wood’s ARKK (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Innovation Fund. The fund bought heavily into Tesla over the years, and now, it’s taking substantial flak as it faces its lowest price in the last five years.
tipranks.com
SIX Up after Activist Investor Urges Monetization of Real Estate
Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: SIX) were up by more than 5% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after a Wall Street Journal report stated that activist investor, Land & Buildings Investment Management has urged the entertainment and theme park company to spin off or sell its real estate.
tipranks.com
ADCT Soars Following EU Approval For Cancer Drug
ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) stock soared by more than 20% in pre-market trading on Wednesday following the European Commission’s (EC) conditional marketing authorization for the use of Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) – a type of blood cancer.
Comments / 0