stpetecatalyst.com

Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway

Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
10 Tampa Bay

$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold

TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
cltampa.com

All the Tampa Bay bars and restaurants that closed in 2022

It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay's restaurant scene, especially following the aftermath of the pandemic. Some major local institutions decided to close in 2022, citing everything from mental and physical fatigue, supply chain issues and just general burnout. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, here...
The Free Press - TFP

Two Dead At Largo Mobile Home Park

LARGO, Fla. – The Largo Police Department is currently working on an active death investigation at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park, where two adults are deceased. “Largo Police are working to notify the next of kin, so the identities of the deceased are not available
