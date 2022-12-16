Read full article on original website
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
Glass falling from Tampa highrise closes Ashley Drive
The Tampa Police Department (TPD) sent out a warning about falling glass in Downtown Tampa on Tuesday, according to their Twitter.
Hillsborough County Offices, Facilities, And Services Schedule For The Holidays
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County offices and many public facilities will be closed certain days or have adjusted schedules during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Garbage, recycling, and yard waste collections will follow a normal schedule in the unincorporated Hillsborough County Solid Waste
Largo apartment fire spreads to multiple units
There is no word on how many residents were displaced.
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
Garbage piled up outside Clearwater home after trash truck stopped coming
A stinking heap of garbage: that's what a Clearwater family said they were left with after their trash hauler stopped servicing their address.
$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold
TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
Pasco subdivision finally gets paved road after it abruptly ended before reaching 11 homes
A Pasco County community has a new road for the holidays after they called Better Call Behnken.
Trader Joe's traffic jam causing frustrations for neighbors
Traffic surrounding the Tampa Trader Joe’s is creating issues for people living and working in the area, with traffic often backing up around the corner.
Driver questions U-turn setup at busy Hillsborough intersection
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The intersection of U.S. 301 and Gibsonton Drive is one of the busiest in the area, and it's a spot driver Sherika Dixon says she tries to avoid if she can. “I’ve seen many near misses and accidents,” she said. She’s not alone...
Hillsborough County workers face paycheck problems ahead of holidays
Workers estimate that hundreds of county employees have not been paid correctly over the past month.
Business owners in West Tampa plead for help after recent shooting
West Tampa business owners said more action needs to be taken by city leaders as crime continues along west Main Street.
Driver dies in crash on I-75 exit ramp in Wesley Chapel
At least one person was killed in a wreck in the area of Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel.
All the Tampa Bay bars and restaurants that closed in 2022
It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay's restaurant scene, especially following the aftermath of the pandemic. Some major local institutions decided to close in 2022, citing everything from mental and physical fatigue, supply chain issues and just general burnout. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, here...
Tampa Police Officer, Good Samaritans Rescue Grandmother And Child From Under Vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. – With the help of good Samaritans, a Tampa Police officer helped rescue an elderly woman and a young child trapped under a vehicle. Shortly after 1:30 PM on Sunday, December 18, 2022, Tampa Police officers were called to a pedestrian-involved car accident
Walmart delivery drones take flight in Tampa Bay
Some Walmart customers in the Tampa Bay area can now get groceries and other items delivered by a drone.
At least 1 dead in crash on U.S. 41 in Lutz
At least one person died in a crash on U.S. Highway 41 in Lutz early Monday morning.
What Tampa Bay holiday events are open Christmas Day?
There are many holiday locations and events across the Tampa Bay area that are open for families to visit on Christmas Day.
Car carrying 5 teens overturns, killing 2 in Pasco County
Two people have died following a crash in Pasco County on Monday.
Two Dead At Largo Mobile Home Park
LARGO, Fla. – The Largo Police Department is currently working on an active death investigation at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park, where two adults are deceased. “Largo Police are working to notify the next of kin, so the identities of the deceased are not available
