PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers were not challenged much in Wednesday’s 113-93 win over the Detroit Pistons. They led by as many as 21 and every time the Pistons made a little run to try and get back into it, Philadelphia would hit back and squash any hope they had and they improved to 6-0 on this 7-game homestand.

DETROIT, MI ・ 33 MINUTES AGO