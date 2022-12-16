What will the real estate market look like in 2023? A DFW Realtor explains what happened this year and what to expect next year.

The real estate market sure went through a roller coaster of changes in 2022. So what should you expect to happen in 2023?

We spoke with Check Out DFW Verified Expert Jeffrey Arron to get his take on what happened in 2022 and trends to look out for next year.

How a 20-year career on Wall Street prepped Jeffrey Arron for a successful real estate run

DFW realtor Jeffrey Arron has been recognized as a consistent top producer with Allie Beth Allman Company.