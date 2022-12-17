Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'
Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. Entertainment: The Rock gives an update on 'Black Adam'. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said there will...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Remembering Hawaiʻi's first Filipino plantation workers on Sakada Day
It was over a century ago that 15 Filipino plantation laborers, called sakadas, arrived in Honolulu on Dec. 20, 1906. Over the next four decades, the Hawaiian Sugar Planters Association heavily recruited Ilocanos from the Philippines to work in pineapple and sugar plantations throughout the islands. Paʻauilo resident Romel Dela...
LIST: Best restaurants for Christmas dinner on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots for a tasty Christmas dinner near Honolulu.
honolulumagazine.com
3 Stunning Kaka’ako Murals and the Stories Behind Them
Take a stroll down the streets of the Kaka‘ako neighborhood, the art is literally larger than life. At this epicenter of the street art creations, you can take in mural after mural of all color, style, shape and size, plastered over the side of seemingly forgotten buildings and major gathering spots alike.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Ahonui
—Patience; patient, enduring, long suffering; to tolerate. “I chose the word ahonui because patience is something I had to learn over the years to be successful in school, with my family, and with myself. Patience is needed to be able to see good results for something that cannot be rushed.”
hawaiipublicradio.org
Waimānalo hui working to restore limu patches in Windward Oʻahu
As the “Year of the Limu” draws to a close, groups celebrating the community efforts to elevate the importance of seaweed in our marine environment recently gathered at the Bishop Museum. Among those in attendance were members of the Waimānalo Limu Hui. It will be one of the...
Flying Magazine
The Unique Approach to Honolulu’s LDA RWY 26L (PHNL)
Planning a little flying around Honolulu, Hawai‘i? Following along like the aviation dork I am on an airline flight, as you check out the approach plates the crew might be using; or just looking for a busy approach to test your knowledge? You might run across the LDA approach to Runway 26L at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (PHNL). It’s an approach plate with lots going on—but don’t forget to look ahead if you break out high enough, as you’ll be aimed at the historic grounds of Pearl Harbor, before you follow the flashing lights on in to Runway 26L.
islands.com
Honolulu’s Most Popular Spot Still Makes for an Amazing Family Vacation
You can hear the ocean from the 26th floor. I don’t really think about what I hear outside in Minnesota, from any height or location, but it was the first wave of wow that hit me walking into our vacation home in Waikiki. Our youngest raced across the room,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees. Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines’ Baggage Service Department Tuesday night for delayed or cancelled flights. Keoni Nakoa said he needed to be home on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash off Maui
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches. After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand...
honolulumagazine.com
Ice Palace Hawai‘i Reopens with New Hours and a Refreshed Interior
Just in time for the holidays, Ice Palace Hawai‘i finally reopened its doors this morning after being closed for nearly three years. The ice rink shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, along with the rest of the state, and used the time for a long-awaited interior refresh that includes a new snack bar (complete with hot cocoa, of course), new bleachers, updated party area and repainted walls, plus a new Zamboni to boot.
Lulani Street closed in Kahaluʻu
Honolulu Officials announced a road closure as the kona low system storm continues to pound O'ahu.
KITV.com
Honolulu shelter holds memorial service for dozens of homeless lives lost this year
At a memorial service today in Iwilei, the Institute for Human Services celebrated the lives of 34 shelter residents who died this year. "Not just in sadness and grief, but also to remember their contribution to society, their gifts," said IHS chaplain MacArthur Flournoy. "We consider those family members. It really is about being an 'ohana."
Video Shows Severe Turbulence That Led To At Least 36 Passengers' Injuries
At least 36 passengers were injured due to 'severe turbulence.'
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials discuss severe turbulence on HNL-bound flight that left 36 passengers, crew injured
‘Powerful’ cold front moves in, bringing threat of drenching rains and damaging wind. A “powerful” cold front is impacting the state, and forecasters are urging residents to prepare for flooding rains and damaging winds. 36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before...
Kalaniana’ole Beach Park gets 1st tsunami hazard signs
Coastal areas are susceptible to tsunamis. In the case of Hawai'i, our islands are surrounded by coastal areas, making tsunami preparedness essential.
Waikīkī Market opens to host local foods, goods
Waikīkī Market, a new food spot and full service grocery store, is set to open in Waikīkī on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
KITV.com
Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
HONOLULU (KITV4)-- A number of flights leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday faced delays and outright cancellations. These include flights to San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Jose. A flight from Honolulu to Toronto on Air Canada was also delayed. It was scheduled to take...
bigislandnow.com
It’s a Winter Wonderland on Big Island’s Maunakea; but roads are unsafe
This story was updated at 9:52 a.m. on Dec. 21. The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship is plowing the Maunakea Access Road today. The road to the summit is still closed. Officials say the road won’t open for another day or so. Follow road updates...
Comments / 0