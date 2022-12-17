ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'

Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. Entertainment: The Rock gives an update on 'Black Adam'. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said there will...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Remembering Hawaiʻi's first Filipino plantation workers on Sakada Day

It was over a century ago that 15 Filipino plantation laborers, called sakadas, arrived in Honolulu on Dec. 20, 1906. Over the next four decades, the Hawaiian Sugar Planters Association heavily recruited Ilocanos from the Philippines to work in pineapple and sugar plantations throughout the islands. Paʻauilo resident Romel Dela...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

3 Stunning Kaka’ako Murals and the Stories Behind Them

Take a stroll down the streets of the Kaka‘ako neighborhood, the art is literally larger than life. At this epicenter of the street art creations, you can take in mural after mural of all color, style, shape and size, plastered over the side of seemingly forgotten buildings and major gathering spots alike.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Ahonui

—Patience; patient, enduring, long suffering; to tolerate. “I chose the word ahonui because patience is something I had to learn over the years to be successful in school, with my family, and with myself. Patience is needed to be able to see good results for something that cannot be rushed.”
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Waimānalo hui working to restore limu patches in Windward Oʻahu

As the “Year of the Limu” draws to a close, groups celebrating the community efforts to elevate the importance of seaweed in our marine environment recently gathered at the Bishop Museum. Among those in attendance were members of the Waimānalo Limu Hui. It will be one of the...
HONOLULU, HI
Flying Magazine

The Unique Approach to Honolulu’s LDA RWY 26L (PHNL)

Planning a little flying around Honolulu, Hawai‘i? Following along like the aviation dork I am on an airline flight, as you check out the approach plates the crew might be using; or just looking for a busy approach to test your knowledge? You might run across the LDA approach to Runway 26L at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (PHNL). It’s an approach plate with lots going on—but don’t forget to look ahead if you break out high enough, as you’ll be aimed at the historic grounds of Pearl Harbor, before you follow the flashing lights on in to Runway 26L.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Ice Palace Hawai‘i Reopens with New Hours and a Refreshed Interior

Just in time for the holidays, Ice Palace Hawai‘i finally reopened its doors this morning after being closed for nearly three years. The ice rink shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, along with the rest of the state, and used the time for a long-awaited interior refresh that includes a new snack bar (complete with hot cocoa, of course), new bleachers, updated party area and repainted walls, plus a new Zamboni to boot.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- A number of flights leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday faced delays and outright cancellations. These include flights to San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Jose. A flight from Honolulu to Toronto on Air Canada was also delayed. It was scheduled to take...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy