TFP Nutrition Initiated Voluntary Recall of 16 lb. Bags of HEB TEXAS PETS Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food Because of Possible Salmonella Health Risk

Read full article on original website
Related
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
marthastewart.com
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Chocolate Advent calendars voluntarily recalled due to salmonella concerns
Lidl voluntarily recalled its 8.4-ounce Favorina branded Advent calendar with creamy-filled chocolate due to potential salmonella contamination.
Popculture
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Man neglects taking stepdaughter to hospital because he figured she was "faking" her pain, her appendix had burst
Evidently, his reasoning for ignoring the stepdaughter's cries for help and requests to be taken to the hospital was that she has faked being sick too many times. **This article is based on information sourced from medical and social media websites, cited within the story**
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Popculture
Ice Cream Recalled
For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
USDA issues alert for summer sausage possibly contaminated with plastic
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for summer sausages recently sold by Paradise Locker Meats over possible plastic contamination.
Lidl Is Recalling Its Favorina Advent Calendar Over Potential Salmonella Contamination
Foodborne illnesses cause an estimated 48 million people a year to fall ill in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Around 1.35 million people in the U.S. get sick due to Salmonella, which are bacteria found in the intestines of both animals and people. About 26,500 cases require hospitalization and 420 cases end in death, per the CDC. Understandably, the risk of salmonella exposure has caused Lidl to recall Favorina Advent Calendars voluntarily. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled calendars contain chocolates with a creamy filling and weigh 8.4 ounces.
marthastewart.com
More than 1,200 Cases of Frozen Raspberries Have Been Recalled Due to Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
From smoothies to holiday baked goods, frozen raspberries are a dependable way to pack some fruit and flavor into a handful of dishes. But if this is an ingredient you often reach for when grocery shopping, you may want to double check the brand before adding a package to your cart—the fruit is currently the subject of a recent food recall.
Frozen Stuffed Chicken Products & Microwave Ovens: A Recipe for Salmonella
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After repeat U.S. outbreaks of salmonella tied to frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products, researchers are now pointing to microwave cooking as a key driver of illness. Because they’re breaded, the popular products — for example, chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken cordon bleu, or chicken Kiev — can look cooked. But under that breading the meat is raw, noted researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
Christmas advent calendar recalled due to possible serious health risk
A chocolate advent calendar sold at Lidl grocery stores as recently as Monday is under voluntary recall over concerns it may be contaminated with salmonella, the Food and Drug Administration announced this week. Lidl — which operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. — says the issue was discovered during routine testing of its 8.4 ounce Favorina-branded advent calendar (premium chocolate with a creamy filling). The affected calendars, sold between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5, have a 2023 “best if used by” date and a barcode number of 4056489516965. The house-shaped packaging features Santa Claus sitting in a gift-loaded...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Four Lots of Quinapril Tablets Due to Potential Presence of N-Nitroso-Quinapril Impurity
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Drugs. Reason for Announcement:. Presence of nitrosamine impurity, N-Nitroso-Quinapril. Company Name:. Lupin Pharmaceuticals...
WSB Radio
Recall alert: Nestlé Purina recalls cans of wet dog food for mislabeling
Cans of wet dog food have been recalled due to a mislabeling error that led customers to believe they were buying a different kind of food. In a news release on Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Nestlé Purina PetCare Company was voluntarily recalling “Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat” prescription wet dog food packaged in 13.4-ounce cans.
WFMJ.com
Detergent, household cleaning products recalled due to bacteria exposure risk
The Laundress has issued a recall of various laundry detergent and household cleaning products due to the risk of exposure to bacteria. The recalled products may contain bacteria including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple species of Pseudomonas, many of which are environmental organisms found in soil and water, and some may also be found in humans.
iheart.com
Holiday foods you should keep away from your pets!
Go Pet Friendly has put together a list of food your pets should avoid this holiday. While your pooch may beg for the bones, poultry bones and turkey skin should not be given as a treat. The cooking process causes poultry bones to dehydrate and become brittle, and the skin is high in fat and hard for your pet to digest.
dailypaws.com
Whoops: Purina's Mislabeling Triggers Limited Recall of Prescribed Wet Dog Food
Purina is recalling a small amount of low-fat wet dog food after cans of a completely different food were labeled incorrectly. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company announced last week that it's voluntarily recalling some of its Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) food because those cans might hold another product.
Frozen raspberries sold in Maryland recalled due to potential hepatitis A contamination
Frozen raspberries are being recalled because of potential hepatitis A contamination. Maryland is among nine states with locations that sell the product. Exportadora Copramar, a company that exports fruit, is voluntarily recalling 1,260 cases of frozen raspberries sold under the James Farm brand. Hepatitis A was detected during U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing, the administration said in an announcement. The berries were packaged in 10-pound cartons under the James Farm brand name and sold through Restaurant Depot and Jetro – two wholesale food stores.Locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware sell the product. Infected...
Comments / 0