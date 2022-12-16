ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens elevate QB Anthony Brown from practice squad for Week 15 matchup vs. Browns

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9v5l_0jlphyVr00

The Baltimore Ravens travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 15 of the 2022 season. They will look to improve their record to 9-4 on the season, and will try to improve their divisional record to 4-0 after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has already been ruled out for the contest, but fellow quarterback Tyler Huntley cleared concussion protocol and is in line to start against Cleveland. On Friday, Baltimore announced that they were also elevating another quarterback to the roster for Saturday’s game in undrafted rookie Anthony Brown, who played meaningful snaps for the team in Pittsburgh.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Brock Purdy is changing 49ers' QB conversation

The ever-changing 49ers quarterback situation took another turn when Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13 and opened the door for rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy to take over the starting job. Purdy’s success through his three games not only changed the 49ers’ fortunes in 2022, it could ultimately...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football DT chooses transfer destination

It was a short-lived career in Ann Arbor for George Rooks, but we now know where he’ll continue his college football career. After choosing the Wolverines just before national signing day proper in 2021, the two-year Michigan football defensive tackle didn’t see much playing time for the maize and blue. After a first-half fumble recovery in Week 3 against UConn, it seemed to be an omen that he would be seeing more and more playing time, but it never came to fruition. He ended up being passed on the depth chart by two true freshmen — Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Previewing Seahawks vs. Chiefs Week 16 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 16 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ Week 15 win over the Houston Texans and answers questions from our weekly mailbag. Ed Easton Jr. sits down with former NFL executives Mike Tannenbaum and Joe Banner to get their thoughts on the Chiefs this season. Lastly, Chiefs Chairman & CEO Clark Hunt spoke with the media about his expectations for the rest of the year and the postseason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy