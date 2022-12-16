Ravens elevate QB Anthony Brown from practice squad for Week 15 matchup vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 15 of the 2022 season. They will look to improve their record to 9-4 on the season, and will try to improve their divisional record to 4-0 after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has already been ruled out for the contest, but fellow quarterback Tyler Huntley cleared concussion protocol and is in line to start against Cleveland. On Friday, Baltimore announced that they were also elevating another quarterback to the roster for Saturday’s game in undrafted rookie Anthony Brown, who played meaningful snaps for the team in Pittsburgh.