Winamac, IN

Sally Wagner — PENDING

Sally Wagner, 89, formerly of Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
Stephenie Charles — PENDING

Stephenie Charles, 64, Winona Lake, died Dec. 20, 2022, in her residence in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Steven Kent Spangle — PENDING

Steven K. Spangle, 62, Warsaw, died Dec. 20, 2022, at Franciscan Hospital, Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Evelyn M. Sechrist

Evelyn M. (Long) Sechrist, 99, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. Evelyn was born Sept. 11, 1923. She married Daniel Long, and he preceded her in death. She then married Wilbur Sechrist on April 27, 1991, and he preceded her in death. Evelyn is...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Bernice Irene Lauer

Bernice Irene Lauer, 96, Columbia City, died peacefully at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born May 24, 1926. On June 17, 1944, she married Merritt L. Lauer. He preceded her in death. Surviving are her two children, Wayne (Gail) Lauer, Florida...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Diana M. Hite

Diana M. Hite, 74, Goshen, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at home in Goshen. She was born Feb. 1, 1948. On Nov. 19, 1976, she married Stanley A. Hite. He preceded her in death. Survivors include three daughters, Joan Hartzler, Grottos, Va., Deborah (Tim) Rice, Milford and Kathleen S. (Michael) Miller, Goshen; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four siblings, María F. (David) Huber, Goshen, Lydia Garza, Las Vegas, Nev., Nori Arguijo, Corpus Christi, Texas and Raudel Garza, Falfurrias, Texas.
GOSHEN, IN
Esther Mae Shallenbarger

Esther Mae Shallenbarger, 89, Goshen, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. Esther was born June 15, 1933. Esther married Richard Shallenbarger on June 9, 1973. He preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Jim (Cindy) Shallenbarger, Goshen and John Lung, Elkhart; two daughters, Dorothy (Lee)...
GOSHEN, IN
Connie Dewey

Connie J. Dewey, 56, Milford, died at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at her residence in Milford. She was born Aug. 16, 1966. Connie married Charles Jr. Dewey on Jan. 2, 2015. Connie is survived by her husband, Charles, Milford; one son, Justin S. Davis, Wabash, Indiana; one stepson,...
MILFORD, IN
James Allen Eppelmann

James Allen Eppelmann, 56, Columbia City, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his residence in Columbia City. He was born March 6, 1966. Surviving are his two sons, James and Lucas Eppelmann; his father and stepmother, Nikolai (Sharron) Eppelmann, Defiance, Ohio; siblings, Nikolai “Tom” (Dot) Eppelmann, Warsaw, Theresa (William) Fruit, Parker City and Michelle (Jon) Studebaker, Larwill; and several stepsiblings and adopted siblings.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas

Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas, 91, formerly of Kimmell, died peacefully at 6:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. She was born Aug. 14, 1931. On April 21, 1951, she married Keith John Earnhart. He preceded her in death. On Jan. 6, 1996, she married William “Bill” Thomas. He preceded her in death.
WARSAW, IN
Christopher Doty — PENDING

Christopher Doty, 30, Syracuse, died unexpectedly Dec. 20, 2022, in his residence in Syracuse. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services- Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, IN
Michelle Belleshire — UPDATED

Michelle Elizabeth Belleshire, 77, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She was born Feb. 10, 1945. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Michelle.
WARSAW, IN
Patricia ‘Patty’ Jean Bauer

Patricia Jean “Patty” Bauer, 84, Plymouth, died Dec. 15, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor in Plymouth. Patty was born Oct. 5, 1938. Patty is survived by her sons, Brent A. Bauer, Las Cruces, N.M. and Rodney V. (Cindy) Bauer II, Indianapolis; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara Brunk, Joann Wagoner, Plymouth and Margaret Heckley, Indianapolis.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Denise T. Miley

Denise T. Miley, 54, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in her home in Plymouth. Denise was born March 6, 1968. She married Dennis Miley on July 14, 1999. Denise is survived by her husband, Dennis Miley, Plymouth; her daughter, Maryanne Russell, Central; her sons, Johnathon Russell, Tim (Natalie) Russell, Corydon, Dennis (Kelsey) Miley Jr., Plymouth, Patrick Miley (fiancé, Bryanna Hall), Plymouth and Austin Miley, Plymouth; her six grandchildren; and her sister, Dawn Cowart, Orlando, Fla.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Guy L. Alspaugh — PENDING

Guy L. Alspaugh, 85, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Joshaua May — UPDATED

Joshaua “Josh” David May, 50, Warsaw, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. He was born Nov. 21, 1972. Josh was married to Lorrie Brookins in 1996. Though the marriage did not last, they remained friends. Josh is survived by his mother, Carol May; brothers,...
WARSAW, IN
Edward L. Dayton Jr.

Edward L. Dayton Jr., 72, Wabash, died at 11:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Wabash. He was born Oct. 2, 1950. He is survived by sister and brothers, Jennifer Dayton, Rick Dayton and James “Bob” Dayton. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash, is in charge...
WABASH, IN
Joseph Salvatore Savarino

Joseph Salvatore Savarino, 85, Somerset, died at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his home in Somerset. He was born Dec. 22, 1936. He married Mary Victoria Gretz on Oct. 26, 1960. Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Victoria Gretz-Savarino; three daughters, Victoria (James) Savarino-Tarpley, Diana (Phillip) Savarino-Sullivan...
SOMERSET, IN
Katy Elizabeth Kuhns

Katy Elizabeth Kuhns, 3 and a half weeks old, Nappanee, died at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence in Nappanee. She was born Nov. 26, 2022. Surviving are her parents; grandparents, Alton and Treva Kuhns, Etna Green and Dale and Esther Hochstetler, Nappanee; and great-grandparents, Eli Kuhns, Etna Green and John Henry and Rosanna Borkholder, Nappanee.
NAPPANEE, IN
Joan L. Winters

Joan L. Winters, 87, Monterey, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. She was born July 30, 1935. She married Frank L. Winters in 1958. She is survived by Frank L. Winters, Monterey; sons, Michael Winters, Lansing, Ill., Jim Winters, Monterey and Brian (Sally) Winters, Dyer; two granddaughters; three great-grandsons; and sister, Diane Natke, Monterey.
MONTEREY, IN

