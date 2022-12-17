ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

upstatespartans.com

Spartans Return to the G.B. Hodge Center to Host Queens University Royals

USC Upstate (3-7, 0-0 Big South) vs. Queens University (4-6, 0-0 ASUN) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. TV: ESPN+ | South Carolina Upstate vs. Queens University. USC Upstate and Queens University of Charlotte have a series dating all the way back to 1992 when Upstate downed the Royals 82-59 for the first time in Charlotte. Upstate leads the overall series 5-0 with three victories at home and two on the road. The Spartans most recent victory was an 82-71 win at home during the 1994-1995 season.
SPARTANBURG, SC

