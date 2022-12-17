ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Davis, Ray lead Delaware to 76-69 victory over Princeton

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jyare Davis had 23 points, Christian Ray scored 22 and Delaware defeated Princeton 76-69 on Friday night.

Davis also contributed nine rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-4). Ray sank 8 of 10 shots and grabbed six rebounds. Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 16.

The Tigers (8-4) were led by Ryan Langborg with 16 points and four assists. Xaivian Lee added 12 points, while Matt Allocco scored 11 with six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

