“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Cassidy Hutchinson says she initially lied to the January 6 committee about a claim that Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his SUV and lunged at a Secret Service agent
Hutchinson said she "lied" at the direction of her attorney Stefan Passantino, who she said instructed her to mislead the committee.
Trump Most Likely to Be Convicted in This Investigation, Kirschner Predicts
The former president faces multiple probes, but attorney Glenn Kirshner says one in particular "poses an ongoing threat to our nation's security."
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's legal team in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering him to return all classified documents in his possession, sources told The Washington Post. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl...
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Trump’s New Special Counsel Is Far More Dangerous Than the Last One
Former President Donald Trump already faced down one hard-driving special counsel investigation without catching a criminal charge. But his best moves from that tumultuous episode in U.S. history won’t work against new Special Counsel Jack Smith. That’s because Trump relied heavily on the powers of the presidency to stymie...
Donald Trump Explains Why He Thinks His Supreme Court Justices Betrayed Him
The former president once again attacked SCOTUS after it cleared the way for his tax returns to be released to Congress.
Ex-Trump advisor Flynn testifies amid heightened security
Amid heightened courthouse security with law enforcement officers carrying automatic weapons, former National Security A...
DOJ Will 'Have to Act' Against Trump After 1/6 Criminal Referral: Kirschner
When asked if he sees any scenarios where Donald Trump is not named in the criminal referrals, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said, "No, none, zero."
Judge declines DoJ request to hold Trump team in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago papers subpoena
A federal judge in Washington DC declined to hold Donald Trump or his legal team in contempt of court as the Department of Justice had requested at a court hearing on Friday, ABC News first reported.The judge instead urged the Justice Department and the Trump legal team to resolve the dispute themselves.Judge Beryl Howell was asked by prosecutors to hold the former president’s team in contempt over their failure to fully comply with a May subpoena for documents with classified markings that was directed to Trump’s custodian of records.Friday’s proceedings were under seal and not public, despite lawyers for...
Haberman says 'the ball is in DOJ's court' after judge declined to hold Trump in contempt
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman discusses a federal judge's decision to not hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing for not fully complying with the subpoena following the search of his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Federal judge declines to hold former President Trump in contempt of court in classified material battle
A federal judge on Friday declined to take action against former President Trump through contempt of court for allegedly failing to comply with a subpoena.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
CNBC
DOJ asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified documents subpoena, reports say
The DOJ is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump or his office in contempt of court, reports say. The request was spurred by Trump's failure to comply with a subpoena demanding all documents marked classified in his possession. Trump is under criminal investigation for his removal...
Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, pleads guilty to charges that carry up to 110 years in prison following FTX collapse
Both Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang are cooperating with prosecutors as part of their guilty pleas.
Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case
Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president's Florida estate.The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the federal court in the District of Columbia. Defense lawyers were seen entering the courtroom around 2 p.m. and were still inside more than an hour later.A lawyer for The Associated Press and other news organizations had submitted a letter earlier Friday requesting media access to the hearing, but despite that, lawyers spoke behind closed doors.It...
Washington Examiner
DOJ demands Trump team be held in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago documents: Report
The Justice Department is asking a judge to hold former President Donald Trump's team in contempt of court for not following a subpoena, issued in May, to return classified documents. Lawyers for the DOJ have requested that Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia,...
Justice Department special counsel issues first known subpoenas in investigation into Trump documents, Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department special counsel issues first known subpoenas in investigation into Trump documents, Jan. 6 attack.
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information.
DOJ: Barrack, Wynn losses won't derail foreign influence crackdown
The counterintelligence chief downplayed the impact of legal defeats on the department's willingness to pursue high-profile cases.
