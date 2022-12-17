ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97.9 FM

Warm Holidays: Have You Ever Tried Dr. Pepper Like This In Texas?

Ah Dr. Pepper. I think it's a requirement to love the drink in the state of Texas isn't it? Especially for us in Central Texas, as it was invented in Waco after all. Dr. Pepper over the years has had different variations and flavors. We even have our favorite mixes of other beverages with it to make a tasty concoction. But there's one way many of us probably don't drink sodas: warm.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Study: Five Texas cities rank in top 50 as best for Christmas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new study shows five Texas cities ranking among the best in the nation for the Christmas holidays. WalletHub broke down data on 100 cities in the United States, and special attention was placed on categories like ‘traditions and fun,’ ‘observance,’ and ‘generosity.’
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ktalnews.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Uniquely Texas…Five Popular Lone Star Holiday Cookies

Exactly what are the most popular Christmas cookies in Texas? There are a lot of different answers. In fact, we found over 100 websites on Google claiming they know Texas' favorite Christmas cookie. It comes down to personal preferences and being willing to broaden your horizons. With that in mind,...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy