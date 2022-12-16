Read full article on original website
Watch Bartees Strange live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert
While NPR Music searches the globe for great music, we knew we wanted someone to represent our home turf. Based out of Washington, D.C., Bartees Strange was the constellation connector of our genre-spanning 15th-anniversary celebration. Shoring up intricate indie rock with bluesy bravado and stories that revisit old wounds, Bartees Strange and his band gave the 9:30 Club audience a 20-minute overview of the last two years, including "Boomer" from 2020's Live Forever and three songs from 2022's Farm to Table.
A Very Questlove Christmas
Questlove has put together a playlist for us of some of his favorite Christmas recordings. Questlove is co-founder of the The Roots, which is among other things, is the house band for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He won an Oscar this year for his documentary Summer of Soul.
Burna Boy shines a light on pollution in his hometown in new documentary
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with singer Burna Boy about "The Black River: Whiskey Documentary," his short film about his hometown of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and the environmental issues there.
Heavy Rotation: Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2022
As we look back on our favorite songs, albums and artists of 2022, we're highlighting some of public radio's most-loved tunes of the year. Here they are, in alphabetical order. All of this year's picks are available to stream on the Heavy Rotation Spotify playlist at the bottom of the...
Writer Rax King on her favorite book, 'Dancing Queen' by Lisa Carver
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with writer Rax King about one of her favorite books, "Dancing Queen" by Lisa Carver.
In 'Women Talking,' survivors must decide: Do nothing, stay and fight, or leave?
Sarah Polley begins her adaptation of Miriam Toews' 2018 novel Women Talking with girls in long calico dresses braiding each other's hair amid haystacks, horses clip-clopping down dirt roads and children playing. All appears idyllic in what looks like a timelessly remote religious colony, except for what none of the...
Actor Naomi Ackie recounts portraying Whitney Houston posed many challenges
Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez speaks with British actor Naomi Ackie about playing Whitney Houston in the new film: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.
Holiday Mix: A Latin music Christmas
¡Felices fiestas y'all! This week, Alt.Latino revisits a classic episode from 2014 to enjoy the music of D.C. Latino choir, Cantigas.
Movie Review: 'Babylon'
Audio will be available later today. Director Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" is a comically over-the-top look at scandal-ridden 1920s Hollywood. It's a celebration of an art form in turmoil as silent films give way to talkies.
How to be a better movie watcher, according to film critics (plus a handy brochure!)
Hey, I'm Andrew Limbong, arts reporter at NPR, and this is NPR's LIFE KIT. LIMBONG: I used to be a certain kind of teenager, that slightly annoying kind who would ditch class in high school and take the money I'd saved - and would usually spend on Magic: The Gathering cards in my younger years - and instead use it to buy tickets at the Angelika Theater in Manhattan to see some foreign movie or the latest indie art house - like I said, kind of annoying, but I miss that person sometimes. Lately, I've just been passively watching the latest Marvel thing or stuff I've got to watch for work. But I've been really interested in going back to high-school me and being intentional about broadening my movie-watching habits. So I hit up my colleague, Bob Mondello.
NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Jacob Ganz
No repeats between my album list and my songs list, though many of the songs came from great albums and the albums are mostly full of wonderful songs. I divided and organized these by repeat-listening divination. Whatever format a piece of music most demanded to be heard in is where it landed below. I was thrilled by much of Motomami but felt jostled by its hairpin turns, until its deluxe edition arrived in September with a live version of "LA FAMA," on which Rosalía jettisons The Weeknd from her sidecar for the only duet partner worthy of her in 2022: the unrestrained adoration of her audience.
'Kindred' brings Octavia Butler to the screen for the first time
The new FX on Hulu series Kindred is the first on-screen adaptation of any work by the great science fiction writer Octavia Butler. It's the story of Dana, a young Black woman who suddenly finds herself transported onto a Maryland plantation in 1815. She has a connection to the plantation owner's son, and while getting a handle on that, she makes both bitter enemies and surprising allies in the past and present day.
How to annoy Peter Sagal on a run through Central Park
I WISH I knew how to mess with Peter Sagal, the host of NPR's comedy news trivia show Wait... Wait... Don't Tell Me!. Well, on the most recent episode of Everyone & Their Mom, I did exactly that. And now, as an act of public service, I would like to share with you a set of instructions of how you, too, can live the dream!
Veteran News Anchor Jim Gardner Makes His Goodbye Count By Telling Truth About The Press
The longtime TV newsman gave his audience a cold hard fact about journalism in his final broadcast.
NewJeans, 'Ditto'
On "Ditto," K-pop girl group NewJeans is still holding out for a Christmas miracle. "My feelings for you, like the memories we share, have grown so big," singer Haerin confesses, hoping for reciprocation. Choral synth pads blanket the song like freshly fallen snow, embodying the down-home comforts of the holiday season; their gratitude is the sort that arises in the year's final days, when we reflect on those who've made our lives a little brighter.
Confessions Of A Math Convert
Math is a complex, beautiful language that can help people understand the world. And sometimes math is hard! Science communicator Sadie Witkowski says the key to making math your friend is to foster your own curiosity and shed the fear of sounding dumb. That's the guiding principle behind her podcast, Carry the Two and it's today's show: Embracing all math has to offer without the fear of failure. We encore this episode in between Carry the Two's seasons - their second one starts on January 3, 2023!
