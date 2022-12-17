Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Comments / 0