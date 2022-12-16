EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS WITH SEN. SHERROD BROWN AND GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON ON “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” THIS SUNDAY

Read full article on original website
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
Why Donald Trump is not fearing a Justice Department indictment
The U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee has performed its task with a dignity that verges on parody. Their solemnity was justified; an investigation into a violent ambush of elected officials at the U.S. Capitol wouldn’t play right with a laugh track. At the same time, such seriousness could also come off at times as a precious lack of self-awareness: Couldn’t they have at least acknowledged, just once, that the machinery of traditional politics, mainstream media and the law has separately and in concert been trying for years to encumber former President Donald Trump with but a single meaningful consequence for a myriad of things (financial corruption, sexual assault — hey, remember he was impeached, twice!) and so far have failed?
George Santos responds to report that accused him of misrepresenting credentials on campaign trail
A lawyer for Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York blasted The New York Times on Monday, hours after it reported that he had misrepresented some of his credentials in a successful bid to flip a blue House seat red last month. Santos, 34, was elected to represent New York’s...
Zelenskyy makes ‘Put-in’ joke during address to Congress
During a call for a secure world Ukrainian President Zelenskyy made a “Put-in” joke. “Together with you will put-in place everyone who will defy freedom — Putin,” Zelenskyy said. Dec. 22, 2022.
Cassidy Hutchinson knew she was going to be 'nuked' for turning on Trump. She did it anyway.
Cassidy Hutchinson sped out of Washington in the wee hours of the morning while Googling "Watergate" on her phone, frantically looking for some kind of guidance on how to be a whistleblower. Until that moment, the former Donald Trump White House aide, who would go on to be the star...
Trump calls Jan. 6 committee a ‘kangaroo court’ after criminal referrals
Donald Trump took to his Truth Social site after the House January 6 committee recommended criminal charges be brought against the former president, saying he went on television and “told everyone to go home.” NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the details. Dec. 20, 2022.
Emmett Till and his mother honored with congressional medal
The House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. The bill, which passed the Senate in January, is meant to honor Till and his mother — who...
Zelenskyy meets with Biden in historic trip to D.C.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy met with President Biden today at the White House to discuss the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskyy also addressed a joint session of Congress. NBC News’ Peter Alexander has the latest updates.Dec. 22, 2022.
The ‘death penalty’ of child welfare: In 6 months, some parents lose their children forever
This article was published in partnership with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive ProPublica’s biggest stories as soon as they’re published. CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In the months after a West Virginia court permanently took away their right to parent their daughters...
Former Obama family chef discusses sustainable agriculture, climate change
NBC News’ Catie Beck sat down with former White House chef Sam Kass to discuss how food and agriculture are on the frontlines of climate change in relation to how much carbon soil can remove from the air as a result of farming practices. Dec. 22, 2022.
How the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report came to be
WASHINGTON — Long after the rioters left the U.S. Capitol, the shattered glass was swept up and the nation began its reckoning with the Jan. 6 attack, the people who were there that day and those most affected by the unprecedented violence are still seeking answers. They include members...
Biden to announce six new judicial nominees
President Joe Biden will announce six new judicial nominees in his final batch of selections in 2022, a White House official told NBC News, as it looks to two more years of reshaping the federal courts under an expanded Democratic Senate majority. The nominees are for federal district courts —...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill that overhauls U.S. election law
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to the House to avoid a holiday shutdown. The vote was 68-29 on sweeping legislation that would keep the government funded through next fall and overhaul election laws in an attempt to prevent another Jan. 6. It came after votes on a potpourri of amendments, including landmark workplace protections for pregnant and breastfeeding employees.
Jan. 6 committee to release full report into Capitol riot after delay
Days after the House January 6 committee’s public hearings wrapped up, its full final report into the Capitol riot is expected to be released after some portions were made public earlier in the week. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has the details. Dec. 22, 2022.
Zelenskyy presents Ukrainian flag to Congress, says it's the 'symbol of the victory of this war'
Zelenskyy presented the Ukrainian flag to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., saying that the flag is "the symbol of the victory of this war." Pelosi then presented Zelenskyy a U.S. flag that she said was flown over the Capitol in honor of his visit. Dec. 22, 2022.
