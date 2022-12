The Oakland A's trades of their star players this off season and last off season have left the team's fans either livid, resigned, naively hopeful, or all three. Armchair analysts have criticized the team for the minor league players that the A's have received in return, suggesting countless other combinations of prospects—even though they have never seen these young players in person. Most A's fans are lamenting that the Matt Chapman trade of last off season is painfully like the Josh Donaldson trade.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO