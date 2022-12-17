Read full article on original website
IGN
Every IGN 10 of 2022
2022 has given us plenty of phenomenal games, movies, TV, and tech to enjoy. So many, in fact, that IGN gave out a whopping 15 10-out-of-10 review scores. Here’s everything we deemed worthy of being called a masterpiece this year. Elden Ring. FromSoftware has a long list of beloved...
IGN
Sifu To Release on Xbox and Steam With Arenas Update
Sloclap, the developer behind the acclaimed martial arts adventure game Sifu is finally bringing the game on Xbox consoles and Steam in March 2023. The game will be released on these platforms along with the launch of a new Arenas mode update. The mode will be available as a free update for all platforms.
IGN
Most Wanted Tips and Guides for Pokemon Violet and Scarlet
Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet are pretty dense games - with two versions, 400 Pokemon, and an open world, it’s natural for players to have questions. We’ve compiled this list of the most pressing topics aspiring Pokemon masters wanted to know about before getting started and things to know about Pokemon Violet and Scarlet even when they get deep into the adventure.
IGN
Dead Space: Creating (and Recreating) Isaac's Suit - IGN First
In a line-up of survival horror characters, Isaac Clarke stands out. Rather than a regular Joe attempting to outrun zombies, Dead Space’s protagonist is a space engineer ready to weather the harshest conditions. That’s clear to see in his now-iconic space suit, which has received a grimy upgrade for the upcoming Dead Space remake.
IGN
TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Receives Major New Update
Konami has released the first major update for TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection that brings several improvements and fixes to the bundle of 13 games. Increased online functionality is the headlining feature of the update, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4: Turtles in Time for Super Nintendo getting full multiplayer. Konami also announced that TMNT 3: The Manhattan Project will be getting an online mode in a future update.
IGN
You Can Skip the Death Scenes in Callisto Protocol Now - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, a new update for The Callisto Protocol allows you to skip one of the biggest selling points of the game, a Risk of Rain remake has been announced, and if you're wondering how matchmaking in Overwatch 2 works, Blizzard is here with the lowdown. Survive to...
IGN
How to Throw Holiday Presents in Fortnite
There is more to Fortnite's Winterfest 2022 event than simply opening presents at the Cozy Lodge. Get in the true holiday spirit by participating in Winterfest 2022 weekly quests for extra XP. From the week of December 15, 2022 until the weekly quest reset on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at...
IGN
Hideo Kojima Interview: Visiting His New Studio as Kojima Productions Enters Phase 2
Kojima Productions, the studio headed by director Hideo Kojima, celebrated its seventh anniversary on December 16, 2022. It used this opportunity to move its office to a larger floor in the same building, marking a new beginning. In a previous interview with IGN Japan, Kojima compared his previous office to Star Trek's USS Enterprise, and that concept has been carried over to this new location as well. The studio boasts an even bigger white room to house a new 1:1 scale Ludens statue, and you can sense Kojima's desire to set off into new creative waters in its spacious studio, photogrammetry room, and kitchen-lounge area that allows for large-scale socializing.
IGN
Epic Games Giving LEGO Builder’s Journey for Free Today; Frisbros and Potatoman Seeks the Troof Available for Free Too
Tis' the Holiday season, and its games galore around the world, as several platforms unveil Christmas giveaways worth claiming for gamers. As part of Epic Games Store's Holiday giveaway, the popular platform has been giving away one free game every day. Today, players can unveil LEGO Builder's Journey, which is a geometric puzzle game involving the iconic plastic bricks.
IGN
Dark Forces: Classic Star Wars Shooter Gets 4K Overhaul Thanks to Fan Remaster
A classic Star Wars shooter has received a substantial overhaul thanks to The Force Engine, a fan project three years in the making. Pitched as a complete rewrite of LucasArts' Jedi Engine from the 90s, The Force Engine is effectively a 4K remaster of the original Dark Forces intended to replace the DosBox emulator used by the Steam version. While it retains support for the original 320x200 resolution, it's possible to crank Dark Forces all the way up to 4K. It even includes support for ultrawide displays.
IGN
Build a Data Loop in Minecraft (Ft. WildEngineering)
IGN's Greatest Mines is here to teach you how Minecraft can help you take your first steps towards becoming a fully fledged engineer! Think you've got what it takes to get creative? Join WildEngineering as he shows us how to create a working Data Loop that interacts with our Instant Carry Adder and Decoder!
IGN
Walkthrough
This wiki will cover an in-depth walkthrough for each area of the game. All tinderboxes, oil jars, laudanum bottles, diaries, notes, and quest items will be covered. Additionally, all possible endings are explained.
IGN
Dark and Darker Playtest Dec 2022
US West - December 23, 2022 1:00 AM. The following details have been obtained from the official Dark and Darker Winter Playtest announcement. Expected 18 players per session. Note: This may change at any time. The 3-person portals that appeared in the final ring of the Crypt map have each...
IGN
Quick Sign Casting
The Witcher 3 boasts one of the most intricate combat mechanics in the genre, and as part of the Next-Gen Update, CD Projekt Red has added a much-needed quality-of-life change to the sign system. Whether you're brand new to the game or are returning for the update, odds are you'll benefit significantly from utilizing the Quick Sign Casting option.
IGN
Top Ten Call of Duty Campaigns
So which Call of Duty games have the greatest campaigns? IGN’s keenest and crustiest Call of Duty fans combined to carve out a list of our favourite single-player stories, plucked from all throughout the series’ two-decade history. Here are our top 10 Call of Duty campaigns.
IGN
The Worst Reviewed Movies of 2022
The amount of artistic and technical disciplines required to bring a movie from ideation to realization introduces countless variables for disaster. Whether it’s poor casting, phoned-in performances, bland direction, a convoluted script, or a lack of cohesion between any or all of the above, just one bad ingredient can spoil the entire recipe.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass: High on Life Is the Biggest Launch on the Video Game Subscription Service in 2022
Xbox has announced that High On Life, the comedy-shooter game developed by Squanch Games, is its biggest launch of 2022 and the biggest third-party Game Pass launch of all time. High On Life tells the story of a teenager who becomes a bounty hunter after an alien cartel discovers that...
IGN
God of War TV Series: Who Should Play Kratos, Atreus, and More?
2022 has been a big year for God of War. Not only has God of War Ragnarok taken the world and the nine realms by storm with many outlets, including IGN, giving it a 10/10, but Amazon Studios has confirmed that it is developing a series that will adapt 2018's God of War.
IGN
Returning Player/Alt Levelling
New World's Brimstone Sands update adds new missions, expeditions, and an entirely new zone. This page will provide useful for players returning, adventuring throughout Aeternum for the first time, the servers to join, and more. Returning Player. If you have decided to create an all-new character or adventure back to...
IGN
PlayStation DualSense Edge: The First Hands-on
As a long-time PlayStation fan, I was excited to get my hands on the new DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. Nearly every generation of PlayStation brings a new suite of features and benefits for the controller, its most important accessory. As cool as the DualSense Edge is, asking the average person to spend 200 dollars on a controller is tough if they can't see the immediate benefits over the existing DualSense, available at a fraction of the cost..
