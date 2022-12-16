A Toronto library will weave traditional Indigenous customs with advanced technology and sustainable practices

Read full article on original website
Related
archpaper.com
In Lisbon, an installation by Dark Matter U makes connections between its members, works, and methods
While some portions of Terra, the 2022 Lisbon Architecture Triennale, are now closed, others remain on view. Multiplicity, curated by Tau Tavengwa and Vyjayanthi Rao, is accessible through early 2023, and among its contents, one piece by Dark Matter U (DMU) stands out for its siting and interactivity. Realized by...
archpaper.com
An exhibition at Harvard GSD surveys the impressive career of Australian modernist John Andrews
John Andrews, who died last March, was an architect who didn’t make it into most architectural histories. You’ll find him in surveys about Australian and Canadian architecture, without doubt, but rather briefly, if at all, in others. He didn’t receive the attention that tended to flow with ease to architects based in the U.S. or Western Europe and, at the same time, Australia and Canada are not exactly where recent authors are looking to unearth overlooked talents. Andrews’s career was an elliptical one, spanning the fringes of the Commonwealth—from Australia to Canada and then back again—with a number of forays in the U.S. Andrews’s talent is now receiving its proper due in an excellent exhibit, John Andrews: Architect of Uncommon Sense, installed in his own Gund Hall, home of Harvard GSD. Curated by Paul Walker and Kevin Liu and drawing on all sorts of archival materials, plus recent photos by Chicago-based artist Noritaka Minami, it’s an impressive showing. Looking forward, a survey publication will follow early next year, to be published by Harvard Design Press.
archpaper.com
Studio Gang completes Q Residences, its first ground up project in continental Europe
For a firm with a Paris office, it may come as a surprise that Studio Gang did not have a single finished building in continental Europe—until now. Earlier this month, the firm celebrated the opening of Q Residences, a 297,000-square-foot apartment complex in Buitenveldert, a neighborhood in the south of Amsterdam and one of the capital’s final garden cities.
archpaper.com
Daily digest: Zaha Hadid Architects converts World Cup tents into refugee shelters, Biggie statue lands in Brooklyn, and more news
It is Wednesday, my dudes! From World’s Fair architecture in San Antonio to fancy historic estate renovations in Upstate New York, here’s the news you need to know today as we make our way toward the upcoming holiday week. Zaha Hadid Architects donates its World Cup tents to...
archpaper.com
Stay on trend with these Pantone Color of the Year furnishings
Earlier this month, Pantone revealed its annual Color of the Year for 2023: Viva Magenta. Since 2000, Pantone has assembled a team of color experts to analyze global trends in art, entertainment, fashion, travel, media, sports, and tech to tease out the special hue that will reign for the subsequent 12 months. In order to keep your projects on trend this year, consider the following furnishings that provide the pop of pinky-purple making headlines across the vast creative industry.
Comments / 0