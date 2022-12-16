ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Toronto library will weave traditional Indigenous customs with advanced technology and sustainable practices

By Kristine Klein
archpaper.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
archpaper.com

An exhibition at Harvard GSD surveys the impressive career of Australian modernist John Andrews

John Andrews, who died last March, was an architect who didn’t make it into most architectural histories. You’ll find him in surveys about Australian and Canadian architecture, without doubt, but rather briefly, if at all, in others. He didn’t receive the attention that tended to flow with ease to architects based in the U.S. or Western Europe and, at the same time, Australia and Canada are not exactly where recent authors are looking to unearth overlooked talents. Andrews’s career was an elliptical one, spanning the fringes of the Commonwealth—from Australia to Canada and then back again—with a number of forays in the U.S. Andrews’s talent is now receiving its proper due in an excellent exhibit, John Andrews: Architect of Uncommon Sense, installed in his own Gund Hall, home of Harvard GSD. Curated by Paul Walker and Kevin Liu and drawing on all sorts of archival materials, plus recent photos by Chicago-based artist Noritaka Minami, it’s an impressive showing. Looking forward, a survey publication will follow early next year, to be published by Harvard Design Press.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
archpaper.com

Studio Gang completes Q Residences, its first ground up project in continental Europe

For a firm with a Paris office, it may come as a surprise that Studio Gang did not have a single finished building in continental Europe—until now. Earlier this month, the firm celebrated the opening of Q Residences, a 297,000-square-foot apartment complex in Buitenveldert, a neighborhood in the south of Amsterdam and one of the capital’s final garden cities.
archpaper.com

Stay on trend with these Pantone Color of the Year furnishings

Earlier this month, Pantone revealed its annual Color of the Year for 2023: Viva Magenta. Since 2000, Pantone has assembled a team of color experts to analyze global trends in art, entertainment, fashion, travel, media, sports, and tech to tease out the special hue that will reign for the subsequent 12 months. In order to keep your projects on trend this year, consider the following furnishings that provide the pop of pinky-purple making headlines across the vast creative industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy