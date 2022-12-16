Read full article on original website
Related
Ronaldo speaks out about Lionel Messi winning the World Cup
World Cup legend Ronaldo took to Instagram to say that Messi's ability 'throws any rivalry to the corner'
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Kylian Mbappe Has 3-Word Message After World Cup Loss
Despite having a game for the ages, France superstar striker Kylian Mbappe was on the losing end of an all-time great World Cup Final against Lionel Messi and Argentina. But the 23-year-old star is holding his head up high - and he has a message for the rest of the world.
Argentina's third goal in World Cup final should have been disallowed, regulations state
Substitutes on the pitch before Messi's shot had crossed the line should have resulted in a free-kick awarded to France
Salt Bae ripped for getting aggressive with Lionel Messi, World Cup trophy
As the World Cup festivities were occurring after Argentina captured the victory, fans were quick to point out Salt Bae’s aggressive gestures towards Lionel Messi. Nusret Gokce, the Turkish chef nicknamed “Salt Bae” who exploded into fame from his viral cooking videos, was spotted grabbing Messi and continually tapping him on the shoulder to try and get his attention. Eventually the Argentinian superstar shook his hand before wandering off. Gokce was also seen slapping the World Cup trophy next to Ángel Di María, who scored Argentina’s second goal, and biting into goalkeeper Franco Armani’s medal while it was still around his neck. Fans...
Emiliano Martinez Says His Golden Glove Celebration Was Aimed At Booing France Fans
Martinez celebrated being voted as the best goalkeeper at Qatar 2022 by holding the Golden Glove near his groin and trusting towards the stands at Lusail Stadium.
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
A British Airways passenger had to pay $400 to get her iPad back after leaving it on a plane
Janice Gordon tried to collect her device from Heathrow's lost property on her return journey, but it was closed so she had to get it sent to Canada.
Voices: Messi lifting the World Cup was the worst moment in football history
Whoever would have thought that Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup would be the worst moment in football history? Well, not the very worst. People have died after all, but such incidents tend to have been the result of accident or oversight.This, on the other hand, was a moment of pure malignance a decade or more in the making. It had taken deliberate, dedicated planning to turn something so beautiful so ugly. It was so close to the impossible ending almost everybody had wished for. The great man was two short steps away from the trophy when the Emir...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
The Jewish Press
The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over
The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
I'm an Argentine who's lived in the US for 13 years. I was in Buenos Aires for the World Cup final, and it was a dream come true.
The author has lived in the US for 13 years and was in Buenos Aires for the final match of the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Argentina Wins World Cup – Americans Don’t Care
The World Cup Soccer Championships are finally over. Or, as most of the world calls it – the FIFA World Cup Football championships. The people of Argentina got a very special gift for the first night of Chanukah – a victory over France in the World Cup Finals. And thousands of Argentinian-Israelis celebrated. And so did Americans who live abroad who just wanted it all to end while Americans in America probably did not even know about it.
Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision
Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
Didier Deschamps makes admission over France's World Cup final performance
Didier Deschamps makes an admission over France's World Cup final performance.
Comments / 7