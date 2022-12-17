Read full article on original website
Y-Loft City // Superimpose Architecture
Superimpose breaks with conventional residential planning in Chinese industrial hinterland by creating three towers that reshape the living community for the post 80’s generation. Superimpose designed three white sculptural residential loft apartment towers for the so-called Y-generation, focused on quality of life and breaking with the conventional residential development...
Incorporating Outdoor Classrooms and Libraries at École Primaire Margueritte d’Youville
École Primaire Margueritte d’Youville – At school as at home. The project is organized as a reassuring village, on the scale of the pupils. No institutional language here, we seek to create a village heart, a meeting place between generations. The houses are distributed in a way as to create an interior courtyard protected from the wind and open to the community at all times. The architecture invites students and teachers to go outside, even in winter, Saguenay being in a northern context. It modifies the traditional pedagogical approaches by adding outdoor classrooms, bleachers that act as libraries open to all, and creating a collaborative space adjacent to the classroom that allows students to meet others during class, not just at recess. The schoolyard, traditionally composed of asphalt and fences, is turned into a green space where a large part of school life takes place.
Dasht-e-chehel villa // 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office
Dasht villa 40 is an experience to reach an external-internal life in a cold climate. It is about how to stay out of the building and experience snow and rain but still remain in a safe zone. And how to be inside without losing sensory, visual and psychological connection with the outside.
Abstracted Forms: The Iconic Design of the Restaurant of Metasequoia Grove
The Restaurant of Metasequoia Grove – is located at the west end of Shanwan Village in the countryside of Suzhou, a typical waterside village of the Jiangnan region situated on the vast swamp plain of Taihu. Being the first phase of GOA’s low-rise leisure-led complex development, the restaurant functions as a dining space for visitors and a small banquet hall to hold various public events. Instead of just an architectural construction, the project is more of a landscape that immerses into its natural context and eventually becomes part of nature, delivering a joyful moment by the water and a peaceful experience of nature where architecture enables new ways of seeing the landscape.
How 2 Canadian Firms Transformed a Modernist Industrial Town into a Beacon of Sustainability
For its 11th season, Architizer has created a suite of sustainability-focused A+Awards recognizing designers working toward a better future. Start your submission today. Architectural and urban enthusiasts may be familiar with Ebenezer Howard’s Garden Cities of To-morrow, which proposed urban solutions to social issues that emerged with the industrial revolution. His self-sufficient satellite cities — independent social centers that are a far cry from today’s concept of the suburbs — were cushioned by greenbelts that wrap around larger urban centers. His ideas were one more link in a long line of socially-oriented urban thought, from Claude-Nicolas Ledoux’s City of Chaux to Tony Garnier’s Cité Industrielle.
the Atmospheric Research Observatory center (SIRTA) // R architecture
The concentric organization of the architectural program resolves the operating constraints and offers a punctuation in the landscape of the Saclay campus located on the site of the Ecole Polytechnique. To reveal the new identity of the observatory, we have implemented a real device supporting scientific research. The choice of...
Preserving the Past and Engaging the Present at Jin-ju Culture Center
Jin-ju Culture Center – Time cannot travel backwards, but memories can. Historical records have allowed the memories of thousands of years to spread from generation to generation. And Jinju City is the carrier of these memories. Jinju city is known for its rich history, in which historical events such as the Imjin War have become important memories. We usually design architecture by creating spaces. It is three dimensional thinking. But at this time, we would like to design it in four dimensions by adding timeline. So we treated Jin-ju Culture Center as a time machine to allow people to feel the history and present simultaneously.
Future Fest: Creating More Livable Cities With Rob Rogers
The Future of Cities lies in the making and forming of 21st Century infrastructure that performs at multiple scales and provides public programs that are accessible, equitable, multifunctional, resilient — and delightful. In this session, Rob Rogers showcases the new St Pete Pier, an A+Award-winning that reimagines a 100-year history of the St Pete waterfront.
Hyde Park // Barcode Architects
Hyde Park is an up-and-coming lively metropolitan neighbourhood bordering Amsterdam and Schiphol. Block 7-8-9, the first part of the masterplan to be developed, aims to set a high standard in terms of both social and technical sustainability. By varying the “pixels”, materials, access points, dwelling typologies, and terrace sizes, each building is given its own unique quality and identity.
Guochuangyuan 20 # Ferry Hall Reconstruction and Lougne Suit Custom Store Design // Fan Architectural Firm (FANAF)
The overall structure of the 20 # floor is divided into two parts: the east side is the three-layer brick-concrete structure,. and the west side is a single-layer arrangement structure of reinforced concrete. Originally the east side hall is entryinto the entire workshop, huge iron gate still remains. Recovered the original hall, compresses the door of the originalmechanical scale into the entrance space suitable for the human scale.Two different construction structures divide the internal space into the display area and the leisure area, the displayarea is 3.3 meters high, with a clean and simple block combination design, simplify the space, the clothes displayedas a space visual focus.
PIER 31 // TFArq
Pier 31 is a multi-family residential building worthy of a small, thriving and growing city. The building is located in a high point of the city of Flores da Cunha, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul – Brazil, a municipality that stands out for its wine production and furniture manufacturing, balancing innovation and tradition.
The Aventador // 23DC Architects
The Aventador The Aventador, designed by Shiv Dada and Mohit Chawla of 23DC Architects, borrows its name from the champion Spanish bull. Shattering the age old idea of an office building being just a place to work, the Aventador is designed to inspire to be better every day. The idea behind this massive architecture was to create something iconic.
Art Gallery // AUM Pierre Minassian
The project was born after meeting the contemporary art enthusiast who had just purchased the Chaufferie de l’Antiquaille – the concrete building designed by architect Pierre Bourdeix in the 1950s to house the boilers of the Antiquaille nursing home – a landmark in the landscape and heritage of Lyon.
The Stunning New Onda Atlántica Footbridge Reconnects City with Waterfront
With the goal of developing its waterfront with recreational and leisure activities, the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria established a global urban strategy to again reconnect the Las Canteras beach with its Port Area. The new Onda Atlántica Footbridge, designed by onda arquitectura, is the first step in this new city development.
Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono, Chapel // NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD
Text description provided by the architects. Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono is a year-round luxurious mountain resort located in the pristine heart of Niseko’s Hanazono area that opened in January 2020. Niseko is renowned as an international winter ski resort, and also offers seasonal outdoor activities such as hiking, mountain biking and river rafting in the remainder of the year.
Future Fest: Gensler’s Andre Brumfield on How We Can Build Better Cities
For the opening of Future Fest 2022, we welcomed Andre Brumfield, global leader of Gensler’s Cities & Urban Design practice, to introduce our theme for Week 1: The Future of Cities. Our cities and urban environments are facing a series of challenges. Downtown growth has stalled or declined in many cities, and competitive districts have emerged. Affordable housing is scarce, and the cost of rental housing has risen by double digits in most cities.
Yunnan Mile Artist Mansion // line+
On the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau, the project is located. The property is surrounded by eucalyptus trees and has a peaceful atmosphere. Three autonomous volumes—studios, social areas, and guest rooms—are positioned on the hillside and are placed in the mountains at various heights with artists as the primary users, which stimulates the dialogue of the place.
Boa Vista House // Gabriel Pozzobom
The Boa Vista House is a refuge in the Brazilian countryside made of raw materials: stone, wood, clay and fair-faced concrete. Located on sloping north-facing land, the house was designed according to the client’s wishes: a country home entirely connected to the landscape, permeated by the fresh breeze of the woods, well lit, and at the same time protected from heat and excessive sunshine.
