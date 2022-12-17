École Primaire Margueritte d’Youville – At school as at home. The project is organized as a reassuring village, on the scale of the pupils. No institutional language here, we seek to create a village heart, a meeting place between generations. The houses are distributed in a way as to create an interior courtyard protected from the wind and open to the community at all times. The architecture invites students and teachers to go outside, even in winter, Saguenay being in a northern context. It modifies the traditional pedagogical approaches by adding outdoor classrooms, bleachers that act as libraries open to all, and creating a collaborative space adjacent to the classroom that allows students to meet others during class, not just at recess. The schoolyard, traditionally composed of asphalt and fences, is turned into a green space where a large part of school life takes place.

