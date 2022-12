Reading, Pa. (Dec. 19, 2022) - Alvernia University men's basketball junior Nigel Cooke and women's basketball junior Kayla Williams were named Alvernia Athletes of the Week for their performances during the week of December 12 - December 18, 2022. Cooke led Alvernia to a 2-0 week in MAC Commonwealth play,...

