tennismajors.com
Raducanu hoping Sachs is missing piece in the jigsaw as she plots successful 2023
Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu says she hopes Sebastian Sachs can be the man to inspire her to success in 2023. The 20-year-old, who endured a tough 2022 after her stunning breakthrough at the 2021 US Open, has hired Sachs on a trial basis, making him her fifth coach in the past 18 months.
tennismajors.com
25 years on… Venus Williams awarded Australian Open wild card
Venus Williams has been awarded a wild card into the 2023 Australian Open – 25 years after her debut there. This will be the 42-year-old’s 22nd appearance in the main draw, with her last of two singles finals coming in 2017, when she competed against sister Serena for the title.
tennismajors.com
The statistics that defined 2022 – Isner and Opelka take the bots higher in Dallas
What started as a generational all-American semi-final pitting two of the tallest players on the ATP Tour, ended as a statistical anomaly: the longest tiebreak in ATP history!. On his eighth match point, Reilly Opelka’s mini-break ended a run of 26 straight points won by the server, the American toppling John Isner, 7-6(7), 7-6(22) in the final at the Dallas Open.
tennismajors.com
Naomi Osaka “has the right to no longer want to be a tennis player but must say it clearly”
In the latest episode of Match Points, a question was asked of Simon Cambers, Marion Bartoli and Carole Bouchard, about who has been the most disappointing player of the 2022 season. The answer was unanimous: four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. According to all three, Naomi Osaka’s life off the...
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas seizes Mubadala title from Rublev
Stefanos Tsitsipas dethroned reigning Mubadala World Tennis champion Andrey Rublev in a dominant display, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. It looked like the match might have been as uncompetitive as yesterday’s semi-finals, when the Greek defeated Casper Ruud for the loss of four games and the Russian dismissed Alcaraz dropping just three.
tennismajors.com
Under-par Alcaraz misses out on third place at Mubadala after Ruud defeat
Casper Ruud dismissed a well under-par Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-4, to finish third at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition. The Norwegian raced to the first set in just 26 minutes, with the world No 1 looking entirely lost and racking up the unforced errors. The 19-year-old put up more...
