Paralysed humpback whale spotted off Hawaii deteriorating slowly as it swims
A paralysed humpback whale has been spotted off the coast of Maui, Hawaii after an apparent painful swim from Canada because of its deteriorating condition.Jens Currie, chief scientist at nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation, said the whale named Moon was likely injured by a boat strike and had suffered a traumatic spinal injury.“Immediately saw that it was not doing well, wasn’t quite swimming right,” Mr Currie told news channel KHON2.The humpback lost the ability to move its tail due to the injury.“And you can also see from the video that it’s solely relying on its pectoral fins, so you can...
Video of a Cruise Ship During a Storm Is Tripping Us Out
The drinks aren't even staying on the tables!
Good News Network
True ‘River Monster’ of the Amazon Has Recovered Thanks to New Sustainable Fishing
Some of the best conservation stories in history begin by properly organizing and regulating the hunting of that animal, and the “pirarucu” or arapaima, of the Amazon River Basin is a perfect example. It used to take fishermen five days or more to land one, but sustainable fishing...
Rare ‘phantom jellyfish’ with 33-foot-long ‘mouth-arms’ spotted off California coast
A rare and elusive deep sea creature was captured on camera by a high-tech remote submersible in Monterey, CA. The massive, 33-foot “phantom jellyfish” — a darkly colored being with ribbon-like “mouth arms” — had been discovered by the remote submarine at a depth of 3,200 feet off the West Coast shore, Live Science reported. “The giant phantom jelly was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have only encountered this animal about 100 times,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, which spotted the Stygiomedusa gigantea off California waters, said in a statement. Although the footage was taken a year ago, it’s currently...
gcaptain.com
Quantum of the Seas Lifeboat Accident Caught on Video
A scary moment captured on video by a passenger on Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas shows the moment a lifeboat plunged into the water from height. Thankfully nobody was on board and their were no injuries. Cruise Hive reports that the incident took place Thursday, December 1, during...
American tourist killed as massive wave strikes cruise ship in Argentina
An American tourist was killed and four other people were injured when a massive wave struck Viking Polaris cruise ship as it sailed in southern Argentina on Tuesday.“It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking said in statement released regarding the incident. “We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies.”It also said the injuries suffered by the other passengers were not life threatening.The name and hometown of the American woman who died have not yet been released. She was 62 years old. The cruise ship was heading for...
KUOW
Green crabs are not giving Washington a break: Today So Far
The news is a bit crabby lately...green crabby. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 5, 2022. Those pesky green crabs continue to push farther into Puget Sound. So far this year, trappers have caught nearly a quarter million European green crabs in Washington's waters. That's more than twice the amount taken in last year. This crab is very destructive to local habitats that our native crabs, and other species, rely on. In fact, Washington has declared a green crab emergency.
The life of the endangered Right whale is being threatened by Maine lobster fishing
A major fight ensues in the gulf of Maine between lobster fishermen protecting their generational livelihood, and conservationists demanding immediate attention to the lives of the endangered North Atlantic Right whale being threatened by lobster fishing.
saltwatersportsman.com
Fish Facts: A Surprising Catch from California’s Catalina Island
The small fish that Steve Bowcott of Saugus, California, hooked on the back side of Southern California’s Catalina Island raised no hope of being the yellowtail or white seabass he was after. But it sure raised questions — as to its identity. Bowcott says the small fish “ate a live squid that I fished on 25-pound test with a small sliding egg sinker in about 35 feet of water.” The angler says the fish measured about 16 inches, weighing a couple of pounds.
They were rocked by blast and rogue wave during Antarctic cruise. They share their story.
A Kansas woman tells about how an explosion occurred beneath the floor of a heavy-duty inflatable vehicle on which she was riding on Antarctica.
The Pacific ls a Picture-Perfect Hotel in the Best Little Beach Town on the Central Coast
When most people head up and down the central coast of California, they’re looking for something that might not exist: the perfect beach town. Living in a major hub like Los Angeles or San Francisco is great, but for most Californians, the chance to get outside the city and reconnect with nature is always just a few hours away. The problem is that while there are secluded beach towns aplenty, few of them have the right mix of small-town feel, great dining options and an actually affordable — but still cute — boutique hotel.
Massive Chunk of Ice Collapses Into Water, Completely Swamps Kayaker in Wild Video
A brave kayaker decided to get a close-up of a glacier just as it was calving, and not surprisingly, they ended up in the splash zone. According to the account behind the video, WeatherSpyTV, the incident took place somewhere along Alaska’s frosty waters. Seated only a few yards away in their yellow, possibly inflatable kayak, the paddler held up their camera for a front-seat view of the show. First, the middle of the arch-like structure buckled and fell into the blue water below. Then, almost immediately after, the remaining, huge chunks of ice completely crumbled, sending a giant wave in the kayaker’s direction.
Needle-Nosed Fish Wash Up on Cape Cod Shore by the Thousand
Cape Cod Bay beaches in Massachusetts have recently been bombarded with thousands of dead needle-nosed fish. According to the Cape Cod Times, a local newspaper in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, the fish in question are the Atlantic saury–a species of Scomberesocidae fish that swim together in large schools. The reason for the mass fish beaching is still a mystery.
16,000-pound whale washes up on shore in OBX
One washed up on the shore of the Outer Banks between Avon and Buxton. The National Park Service says its death is likely due to the fishing line wrapped around its tail fluke.
WATCH: Massive Sei Whale Comes Out of Nowhere, Swallows Entire Ball of Bait Fish
Sei whales are a rare sight in ocean waters these days. The massive ocean-dwelling creatures suffered major population depletion over the last few centuries. For hundreds of years, these mammals were hunted for their meat and oils leaving the population in danger of extinction. So any sighting of one of these whales is an incredible sight. Especially a sighting as unexpected as the one shared recently on the Nature Is Metal Instagram page.
Freethink
Playing sea soundscapes can summon thousands of baby oysters – and help regrow oyster reefs
Imagine you’re in a food court and spoilt for choice. How will you choose where to eat? It might be the look of the food, the smell, or even the chatter of satisfied customers. Marine animals do the same thing when choosing a good place to live. Even seemingly...
Winter storm warning: ‘Once-in-a-generation’ storms sweeps 30 states from Washington to Florida
An Arctic blast will sweep the United States on Thursday, impacting 30 states from Washington to Florida this holiday season with a miserable mix of dangerous cold, blinding snow squalls and flash freezing. The powerful winter storm will produce widespread, disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the central and eastern United States between now and Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.The weather system is so large that about 200 million people are under winter storm warnings and advisories today. Some states declared emergencies due to the conditions. Daytime temperatures across areas of Kansas, Oklahoma and other...
What is a rogue wave? These monsters of the ocean are more common than you think
Humans have been contending with waves ever since we decided to build boats and take on the high seas, but not all waves are created equal.
France 24
Biodiversity: Ocean 'dead zones' are proliferating due to global warming
As the UN’s COP15 talks on biodiversity got under way in Montreal on Wednesday, FRANCE 24 spoke to marine biologist Françoise Gaill about marine “dead zones” and their link to global warming. One of the main goals of the 15th UN conference on biodiversity, known as...
