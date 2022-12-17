ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paralysed humpback whale spotted off Hawaii deteriorating slowly as it swims

A paralysed humpback whale has been spotted off the coast of Maui, Hawaii after an apparent painful swim from Canada because of its deteriorating condition.Jens Currie, chief scientist at nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation, said the whale named Moon was likely injured by a boat strike and had suffered a traumatic spinal injury.“Immediately saw that it was not doing well, wasn’t quite swimming right,” Mr Currie told news channel KHON2.The humpback lost the ability to move its tail due to the injury.“And you can also see from the video that it’s solely relying on its pectoral fins, so you can...
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

Rare ‘phantom jellyfish’ with 33-foot-long ‘mouth-arms’ spotted off California coast

A rare and elusive deep sea creature was captured on camera by a high-tech remote submersible in Monterey, CA. The massive, 33-foot “phantom jellyfish” — a darkly colored being with ribbon-like “mouth arms” — had been discovered by the remote submarine at a depth of 3,200 feet off the West Coast shore, Live Science reported. “The giant phantom jelly was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have only encountered this animal about 100 times,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, which spotted the Stygiomedusa gigantea off California waters, said in a statement. Although the footage was taken a year ago, it’s currently...
CALIFORNIA STATE
gcaptain.com

Quantum of the Seas Lifeboat Accident Caught on Video

A scary moment captured on video by a passenger on Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas shows the moment a lifeboat plunged into the water from height. Thankfully nobody was on board and their were no injuries. Cruise Hive reports that the incident took place Thursday, December 1, during...
The Independent

American tourist killed as massive wave strikes cruise ship in Argentina

An American tourist was killed and four other people were injured when a massive wave struck Viking Polaris cruise ship as it sailed in southern Argentina on Tuesday.“It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking said in statement released regarding the incident. “We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies.”It also said the injuries suffered by the other passengers were not life threatening.The name and hometown of the American woman who died have not yet been released. She was 62 years old. The cruise ship was heading for...
KUOW

Green crabs are not giving Washington a break: Today So Far

The news is a bit crabby lately...green crabby. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 5, 2022. Those pesky green crabs continue to push farther into Puget Sound. So far this year, trappers have caught nearly a quarter million European green crabs in Washington's waters. That's more than twice the amount taken in last year. This crab is very destructive to local habitats that our native crabs, and other species, rely on. In fact, Washington has declared a green crab emergency.
WASHINGTON STATE
saltwatersportsman.com

Fish Facts: A Surprising Catch from California’s Catalina Island

The small fish that Steve Bowcott of Saugus, California, hooked on the back side of Southern California’s Catalina Island raised no hope of being the yellowtail or white seabass he was after. But it sure raised questions — as to its identity. Bowcott says the small fish “ate a live squid that I fished on 25-pound test with a small sliding egg sinker in about 35 feet of water.” The angler says the fish measured about 16 inches, weighing a couple of pounds.
OREGON STATE
InsideHook

The Pacific ls a Picture-Perfect Hotel in the Best Little Beach Town on the Central Coast

When most people head up and down the central coast of California, they’re looking for something that might not exist: the perfect beach town. Living in a major hub like Los Angeles or San Francisco is great, but for most Californians, the chance to get outside the city and reconnect with nature is always just a few hours away. The problem is that while there are secluded beach towns aplenty, few of them have the right mix of small-town feel, great dining options and an actually affordable — but still cute — boutique hotel.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Massive Chunk of Ice Collapses Into Water, Completely Swamps Kayaker in Wild Video

A brave kayaker decided to get a close-up of a glacier just as it was calving, and not surprisingly, they ended up in the splash zone. According to the account behind the video, WeatherSpyTV, the incident took place somewhere along Alaska’s frosty waters. Seated only a few yards away in their yellow, possibly inflatable kayak, the paddler held up their camera for a front-seat view of the show. First, the middle of the arch-like structure buckled and fell into the blue water below. Then, almost immediately after, the remaining, huge chunks of ice completely crumbled, sending a giant wave in the kayaker’s direction.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Needle-Nosed Fish Wash Up on Cape Cod Shore by the Thousand

Cape Cod Bay beaches in Massachusetts have recently been bombarded with thousands of dead needle-nosed fish. According to the Cape Cod Times, a local newspaper in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, the fish in question are the Atlantic saury–a species of Scomberesocidae fish that swim together in large schools. The reason for the mass fish beaching is still a mystery.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Sei Whale Comes Out of Nowhere, Swallows Entire Ball of Bait Fish

Sei whales are a rare sight in ocean waters these days. The massive ocean-dwelling creatures suffered major population depletion over the last few centuries. For hundreds of years, these mammals were hunted for their meat and oils leaving the population in danger of extinction. So any sighting of one of these whales is an incredible sight. Especially a sighting as unexpected as the one shared recently on the Nature Is Metal Instagram page.
The Independent

Winter storm warning: ‘Once-in-a-generation’ storms sweeps 30 states from Washington to Florida

An Arctic blast will sweep the United States on Thursday, impacting 30 states from Washington to Florida this holiday season with a miserable mix of dangerous cold, blinding snow squalls and flash freezing. The powerful winter storm will produce widespread, disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the central and eastern United States between now and Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.The weather system is so large that about 200 million people are under winter storm warnings and advisories today. Some states declared emergencies due to the conditions. Daytime temperatures across areas of Kansas, Oklahoma and other...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy