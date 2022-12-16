Vanderbilt Poll 2022: Tennessee Republicans favor DeSantis over Trump for 2024 presidential nomination; support for abortion rises in state

Read full article on original website
John
3d ago
Thank God the MAGAts failed in their attempted coup to overthrow our government, destroy democracy, and subvert the will of the people. But they did manage to destroy the GOP in the process getting any politician with the moral courage, strength of character, and integrity to leave willingly or shoved aside and replaced by delusional lunatics like themselves. Looks like the MAGAts are not done yet trying to destroy the country in their lust for power ditching one failed wannabe fascist tyrant for another.
wmot.org
Vanderbilt Poll: Majority, 57 percent, approve of Bill Lee's performance as governor
(Mike Osborne) — A majority of Tennesseans approve of the job Gov. Bill Lee is doing, but Lee’s favorability rating has so far failed to match that of his predecessor. The latest Vanderbilt University Poll surveyed nearly 1200 registered voters statewide this past month. The survey finds that...
DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.
HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
wpln.org
Legal to outlawed: The year of Tennessee’s abortion ban in 10 stories
The year 2022 will become a generational marker for the issue of abortion. It was the year in which access vanished in Tennessee. The state now has arguably the strictest ban in the country. But it was not at all clear abortion would be outlawed at the beginning of the year.
wmot.org
Gov. Lee: Execution report complete, will release later
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the independent review into the state’s lethal injection procedure has been completed, but he is refusing to immediately release the report’s findings. Lee is promising that the entire review will be released before the end of the year...
MSNBC
Two Jan. 6 Tennessee suspects accused of targeting agents as anti-FBI rhetoric increases
Two Tennessee men were indicted for planning to kill FBI agents investigating their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Former FBI counterintelligence assistant director Frank Figliuzzi explains how extremism is encouraged by threatening rhetoric encircling federal law enforcement. Dec. 19, 2022.
chattanoogapulse.com
Report: Tennessee Ranks 44th For Health Outcomes
A new report highlights what Tennessee could focus on to improve the health of its residents. The America's Health Rankings 2022 report from United Healthcare ranks Tennessee 44th among states for health outcomes. The state's notable challenges include high numbers of smokers and people with multiple chronic health conditions, as well as premature death rates.
Tennessee lawmaker to file bill changing first grade minimum age requirement
Under the proposed legislation, Tennessee students would need to turn seven before the school year starts. If a student is younger and their parents/guardian thinks they're ready, they would have to take a local assessment to prove readiness.
wpln.org
Federal prosecutors: Capitol rioters from Tennessee plotted to kill federal agents
Recently unsealed court records show federal prosecutors have brought new charges against two Tennessee men related to the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Edward Kelley, 33, of Maryville, and Austin Carter, 26, of Knoxville, face multiple counts including conspiracy, retaliation against a federal official, and solicitation to commit violence. In a statement to WPLN News, an attorney for Carter says the man asserts his innocence and that his legal defense is “just beginning.”
Light Reading
Biden admin awards nearly $6 million to Tennessee in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Tennessee received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Tennessee is receiving $5,989,952.62 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
wpln.org
Police shootings, executions on hold and guns in cars: WPLN’s top criminal justice stories
Tennessee’s criminal justice system has topped several lists this year — largely for lagging behind the rest of the country in reforms. The state received national attention for having one of the highest rates of voter disenfranchisement for felony convictions in the country, and making it harder for people who served their sentence to get their rights restored.
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
ucbjournal.com
Tennessee Hemp Collaborative granted nearly $5 Million
Tennessee State University, the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee, the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Partner to Research and Develop Hemp Industry. Nashville – A collaborative initiative led by Tennessee State University (TSU), in partnership with the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT), the University of Tennessee (UT),...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has the Cheapest Average Price for Regular Unleaded Gas on Monday in TN
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices for fuel in Tennessee make the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to refuel in. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WATE
TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill
Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
Governor Lee’s office receives execution investigation, declines to disclose details
The governor temporarily halted executions after questions surround the lethal injection preparation process.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee’s list of defunct colleges keeps growing
Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years, a list including Tennessee Temple University of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011). These closures remind us that colleges...
WATE
Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads
TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads. TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Keeping your gifts safe...
radionwtn.com
Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
Report: TN childcare costs rise above in-state college tuition
The yearly cost of childcare in Tennessee is more expensive on average than in-state college tuition, according to a new report from Tennesseans for Quality Early Education (TQEE).
