The NCAA Transfer Portal has had some crazy energy to it, but it got even wilder on Thursday. A 29-year-old has hit the portal. Yes, Austin Aune of North Texas entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on Thursday according to On3 Sports. Aune is 29 years old and was a Class of 2012 recruit! On3 Sports Read more... The post CFB world reacts to preposterously old transfer QB appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

DENTON, TX ・ 15 MINUTES AGO