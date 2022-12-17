AUSTIN, Texas-Tuesday, Utah senior safety R.J. Hubert was named a 2022 CSC Football Academic All-American. He is the Utes’ 21st such selection in program history. Hubert, who has already graduated with a degree in communications, is a three-time Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll selection. He was also named as a semifinalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell trophy.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO