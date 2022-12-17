Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weber State Football Roundup: 12/20
OGDEN, Utah-Tuesday, Weber State football had a big day with several distinctive events occurring. The Wildcats announced Mickey Mental as their new head coach following a national search per remarks from Weber State athletic director Tim Crompton. Mental spent the 2022 season as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach....
Boyle gets program record as Colorado downs S. Utah 86-78
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 21 points shooting 11 for 13 from the foul line and Colorado beat Southern Utah 86-78 Wednesday night to make Buffs head coach Tad Boyle the winningest coach in men’s program history. The win was No. 262 for Boyle in his...
R.J. Hubert Named CSC Academic All-American Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas-Tuesday, Utah senior safety R.J. Hubert was named a 2022 CSC Football Academic All-American. He is the Utes’ 21st such selection in program history. Hubert, who has already graduated with a degree in communications, is a three-time Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll selection. He was also named as a semifinalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell trophy.
Utah College Football Signing Day Central
Wednesday is the early signing period in college football. Here are the Utah college football schools with their new signees. Jackson Bowers, TE, Mesa, Ariz. (Mountain View High School, Ariz.) Owen Borg, LB, Draper, Utah (Corner Canyon High School) Ryder Burton, QB, Springville, Utah (Springville High School) Pierson Watson, LB,...
Utah Interfaith Community Concert Draws Hundreds To Celebrate Christ
SALT LAKE CITY-Monday evening, 1,000 gathered in West Valley City to celebrate Jesus Christ during a Utah Interfaith Community Concert. Several denominations in the Salt Lake City suburb gathered to commemorate the Savior’s birth during the “Community Christmas Celebration of Joy.”. This featured Latin American worshipers, choral groups...
