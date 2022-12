PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore’s 21 points helped BYU defeat Lindenwood 90-61 on Tuesday. Traore added six rebounds for the Cougars (9-5). Noah Waterman added 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds and three blocks. Rudi Williams was 5 of 6 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO