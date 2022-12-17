Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose Made $500K on Racy Venture that Led to Her WWE Release
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
wrestletalk.com
Future Cody Rhodes WWE Feud Revealed?
SmackDown star Karrion Kross has teased a WWE feud with Cody Rhodes, ahead of the former AEW EVP’s return. Kross and Rhodes have yet to cross paths in WWE. Rhodes was still with AEW during Kross’ previous run with the company, ahead of Kross’ release in November 2021.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Wants To Feud With The Bloodline
There’s no denying that The Bloodline have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with as they’ve become one of the most dominant groups in years. The Judgment Day have also been working hard to establish themselves as a group and it sounds like Damian Priest is interested in seeing the two factions go toe to toe.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Confirms He Was Never Offered An AEW Contract
Many of the wrestlers who were released from WWE over the last few years have made appearances on AEW programming, and some of them have also signed contracts with All Elite Wrestling. Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, was released from WWE in April of 2020 and he went...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline
WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Provides Update on His Health From a Hospital Bed
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has given an update on his health in a new post on social media. Angle shared a photo from his hospital bed and used hashtags related to ‘body maintenance’ and being ‘pain-free’ after having injections in his back. You can check it out below:
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Superkick Didn’t Cause Bret Hart’s Concussion
Bill Goldberg has been blamed for causing the concussion that ended Bret Hart’s wrestling career decades ago. That caused animosity between Goldberg and Bret. However, a legend in the pro wrestling business believes Hart’s claims were not true. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former...
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
nodq.com
Former WWE star admits to using steroids and says “I wish I would have taken more”
During an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Maven said the following about his wrestling career…. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Says He’s ‘Finished Up’ With Top AEW Faction
The Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club have been feuding with each other for what feels like an eternity now. However, Jon Moxley’s win over Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage last week, it looks like this lengthy feud between the two factions is now over. Chris Jericho...
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Big Money Following WWE Release
Last week was a rollercoaster for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday and it was reported the next day that she had been released from her WWE contract. Mandy was said to be in good spirits following her WWE release and it looks like she’s doing just fine.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
wrestletalk.com
Top IMPACT Star Feels Retiring Mickie James Will Be A Career Defining Moment
A top IMPACT Wrestling star says they feel retiring Mickie James will be a career defining moment for them. Following a series of losses, Mickie James returned to IMPACT Wrestling this past summer and started her “Last Rodeo”, stating that the next match she lost that she would retire.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone On Dean Malenko: “I’m Very Sad About His Health Problems That He’s Had These Days”
Tony Schiavone talked about Dean Malenko’s current health problems during the latest episode of What Happened When. The AEW announcer noted that the AEW coach isn’t doing very well but remains working. “His health is not good. We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Warned About Earning ‘Fast Money’ After Claim She Will Become A Millionaire By Christmas
Mandy Rose had a solid run in NXT, where she held the NXT Women’s Championship for 413 days, cementing herself as one of the greatest champions on the brand. That did not matter anymore as she was released last week. Following that, it was revealed that Mandy Rose made $500K from her premium content service, just a week after her release. Now it seems Booker T commented on her earnings and decided to give her a warning about the path she has chosen.
wrestletalk.com
Unique Battle Royal Announced For AEW Rampage
A new match type will be introduced on this week’s AEW Rampage as announced on tonight’s (December 21) AEW Dynamite!. Find out what unique battle royal will take place on this week’s December 23rd edition of AEW Rampage. On Rampage, there will be a “$300,000 3 Kings...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Spoilers For Rampage December 23 & Dark Elevation
AEW spoilers here for AEW Rampage coming up on Friday, December 23 as well as an upcoming edition of AEW Dark Elevation. AEW Dynamite is set to kick off for their holiday themed edition on December 21 at 8pm EST, 5pm PST but tapings have already begun in the Lone Star state!
wrestletalk.com
New Stable Forms On AEW Dynamite
A new stable has seemingly formed on tonight’s (December 21) episode of AEW Dynamite. The show was set to feature a face to face meeting between partners Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, mediated by Rick Ross. Keith came to the ring first, and Ross called for Swerve to enter.
wrestletalk.com
Top Stars Appear On AEW Dark December 20
Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday from Santa Khan as the Christmas treats started early this week with numerous huge stars on AEW Dark!. With a plethora of top stars popping by AEW Dark this week (airing December 20, 2022) the gifts have already begun ahead of AEW Dynamite’s special holiday themed episode.
