NASDAQ
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $64.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Japanese Market Slightly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is slightly lower on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous four sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying below the 26,600 level, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, extending the sharp selloff in the second half of Tuesday after a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan.
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services
The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 4.1%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 3.39% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 59.90% year-to-date, and General Mills Inc is up 27.10% year-to-date. GIS makes up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in 2022
If investors remember just one thing about 2022, it will likely be the bear market, which marked the worst downturn for Wall Street since 2008. The Nasdaq Composite is currently off 33% from its high of late last year, with many of the individual stocks that make up the index falling much further.
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: RL,MSM,INGR,FRG,PEGA
Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share on Ralph Lauren. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022. MSC Industrial Supply, a premier distributor of Metalworking...
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart
The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
NASDAQ
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.89, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Emerson Electric (EMR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $95.04, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of process...
NASDAQ
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) closed the most recent trading day at $74.63, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the tool...
NASDAQ
4 GARP Stocks to Scoop Up for Maximum Returns
Growth at a reasonable price or GARP is an excellent strategy to earn quick profits from investments. The GARP approach helps identify stocks that are priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. The strategy helps investors gain exposure to stocks with impressive prospects and trading...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. BHP Group Limited BHP: This resources company that operates in Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. BHP...
NASDAQ
Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Duke Energy (DUK) closed the most recent trading day at $100.21, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the electric...
NASDAQ
Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $23.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the auto finance...
NASDAQ
With Ad Business Off To A Slow Start, What's Next For Netflix Stock?
Netflix stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined by about 9% over the last week and remains down by about 5% over the past month (21 trading days) underperforming the broader markets. The sell-off comes amid a report that the company’s advertising program has been unable to meet viewership targets in some instances. Digiday – an online trade magazine – reported that the streaming giant was returning advertisers’ money for ads that had not yet run, indicating that there were instances where Netflix only delivered about 80% of the expected audience to advertisers. Investors were likely disappointed with the report, as they have been pinning their hopes on the ad-supported service to bolster growth, as subscriber additions cool in the U.S. In fact, Netflix stock is up by over 30% since October when the company first outlined the details of its ad-supported plans. However, we think that it is still too early to judge the performance of the $ 6.99-a-month service given that it launched just over a month ago. Moreover, Netflix is also still a relative outsider to the advertising market and it could take time for the company to tweak the product.
NASDAQ
Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Halt Slide
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, retreating more than 350 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 19,100-point plateau although it's likely to open in the green on Wednesday. The global forecast for...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Advance Auto Parts Inc Shares Near 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) shares closed today at 1.5% above its 52 week low of $138.79, giving the company a market cap of $8B. The stock is currently down 39.5% year-to-date, down 37.6% over the past 12 months, and up 45.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.1%.
NASDAQ
Dealmakers brace for slow 2023 recovery after global M&A sinks
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity globally fell well short of the high-water mark set last year as debt financing markets collapsed and stock market volatility decimated valuations, and dealmakers are predicting a slow path to recovery in 2023. The total value of M&A had...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound on Wall Street cue, FX broadly weaker
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most Asian equity markets gained on Wednesday after four days of loss as a higher close on Wall Street overnight helped provide a floor, while most currencies weakened as they struggled for cues in holiday-thinned trading. Philippine stocks .PSI rose 0.8%, while Taiwanese stocks .TWII rose...
NASDAQ
Why Molina (MOH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
