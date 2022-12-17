Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Related
GoLocalProv
This Accomplished Fashion Industry Exec Relocated to Providence - And Just Launched a New Company
Accomplished fashion industry executive Jennifer Cassara wants to help change women’s lives by helping them to create not just timeless, effortless wardrobes, but “GoodRobes.”. Cassara, who recently moved to Providence with her husband Chris, just launched “GoodRobe & Co,” to make it easy for women to look their...
GoLocalProv
Gretel and Glenn McCrory — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
It’s not every day a Rhode Island small business lands a major contract on a world stage. In June, Gorilla Gaming, based in Warwick — which has made poker tables for Hard Rock Casinos, Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Boston, and Foxwoods — was busy setting up shop in Las Vegas.
GoLocalProv
Lauren Lee Malloy — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Lauren Lee Malloy is on a mission — to get answers into her mother’s death nearly 30 years ago. Despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the death as "natural," Malloy — armed with another forensic pathologist’s opinion that the case should be reexamined — pursued reopening the case.
GoLocalProv
NEW: U.S. Marshals Apprehend Suspect in Latest Providence Homicide
The suspect wanted for the most recent homicide in Providence is in custody. On Monday, a male was shot and killed on Waverly Street shortly after 8 PM. It was the city’s 9th homicide of the year. On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended a suspect in Ohio, GoLocal...
GoLocalProv
Jeremy Peña — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
It was one of the best feel-good stories of 2022 — that was years in the making. Jeremey Peña had moved to Rhode Island from the Dominican Republic, played Little League in Providence, and attended Classical High School -- the state's best public high school. He was recruited...
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: End of an Era - A Long-Standing RI Restaurant is Torn Down
It is officially the end of an era. Pal’s Restaurant, which had stood at 43 Division Street in East Greenwich for decades, has been torn down this week. Known for its veal, chicken, and pasta dishes, Pal’s boasted just over a four-star rating on Facebook from fans of the classic Italian-American cuisine.
GoLocalProv
Robert A. Walsh of Cumberland Dies at 85
Robert A. Walsh, 85, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 19, 2022. He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth “Betty” (McDermott) Walsh. They had been married for 60 wonderful years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late James R. and Helen (McGuinness) Walsh.
GoLocalProv
Brown Men’s Basketball Beat UNH 67-51
The Brown men's basketball team led for all but 13 seconds in a 67-51 win over New Hampshire Wednesday night at the Pizzitola Sports Center. The Bears have won six of its last seven games. Brown is now 7-5 on the season. The Bears' defense held the Wildcats to 30.8%...
GoLocalProv
PC Beats #24 Marquette in 2 OT, Hopkins Scores 29 and Grabs 23 Rebounds
The No. 24/25 Marquette University men's basketball team (9-4, 1-1 BIG EAST) dropped a tough 103-98 double overtime matchup against Providence (10-3, 2-0 BIG EAST) Tuesday night at the AMP. Bryce Hopkins led the Friars with 29 points and 23 rebounds. He played 47 minutes. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell...
GoLocalProv
A New Year’s Eve “Day Graze” is on Tap at This Providence Restaurant
A popular Wayland Square restaurant has a new New Year’s Eve offering — a “day graze” and brunch on Saturday, December 31. The Salted Slate, which is known for its meats, cheeses, innovative seasonal menus and cocktails, is mixing things up this year. In years past,...
Comments / 0