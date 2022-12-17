ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

GoLocalProv

Gretel and Glenn McCrory — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

It’s not every day a Rhode Island small business lands a major contract on a world stage. In June, Gorilla Gaming, based in Warwick — which has made poker tables for Hard Rock Casinos, Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Boston, and Foxwoods — was busy setting up shop in Las Vegas.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Lauren Lee Malloy — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Lauren Lee Malloy is on a mission — to get answers into her mother’s death nearly 30 years ago. Despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the death as "natural," Malloy — armed with another forensic pathologist’s opinion that the case should be reexamined — pursued reopening the case.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Jeremy Peña — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

It was one of the best feel-good stories of 2022 — that was years in the making. Jeremey Peña had moved to Rhode Island from the Dominican Republic, played Little League in Providence, and attended Classical High School -- the state's best public high school. He was recruited...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: End of an Era - A Long-Standing RI Restaurant is Torn Down

It is officially the end of an era. Pal’s Restaurant, which had stood at 43 Division Street in East Greenwich for decades, has been torn down this week. Known for its veal, chicken, and pasta dishes, Pal’s boasted just over a four-star rating on Facebook from fans of the classic Italian-American cuisine.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
GoLocalProv

Robert A. Walsh of Cumberland Dies at 85

Robert A. Walsh, 85, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 19, 2022. He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth “Betty” (McDermott) Walsh. They had been married for 60 wonderful years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late James R. and Helen (McGuinness) Walsh.
CUMBERLAND, RI
GoLocalProv

Brown Men’s Basketball Beat UNH 67-51

The Brown men's basketball team led for all but 13 seconds in a 67-51 win over New Hampshire Wednesday night at the Pizzitola Sports Center. The Bears have won six of its last seven games. Brown is now 7-5 on the season. The Bears' defense held the Wildcats to 30.8%...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

PC Beats #24 Marquette in 2 OT, Hopkins Scores 29 and Grabs 23 Rebounds

The No. 24/25 Marquette University men's basketball team (9-4, 1-1 BIG EAST) dropped a tough 103-98 double overtime matchup against Providence (10-3, 2-0 BIG EAST) Tuesday night at the AMP. Bryce Hopkins led the Friars with 29 points and 23 rebounds. He played 47 minutes. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell...
MILWAUKEE, WI

