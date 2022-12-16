Mariska Hargitay, 58, took in some “Disney magic” with her family while at the Walt Disney World theme park in Florida on Dec. 20. The mom-of-three was at the park to host the Candlelight Procession at the happiest place on earth on Tuesday. “Best ride. Ever,” she captioned one of the clips of her riding the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” rollercoaster. Later, she thanked the park for inviting her to host the special holiday event. “#AboutLastNight Thank you @WaltDisneyWorld for the great honor of hosting the Candlelight Procession. What a glorious gift and what a beautiful tradition,” Mariska captioned the snapshot.

