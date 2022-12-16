ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters team up to battle house fire in southeast Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services teamed up with City of Woodstock firefighters to take on a residential structure fire on Coleman’s Landing near River Forest Lane in unincorporated southeast Cherokee County. After the flames were successfully extinguished, firefighters stayed on the scene to see...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Clayton County police locate missing baby boy

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police confirmed a baby who went missing Tuesday was found. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers responded to Kylie Court in Riverdale regarding a missing person call. During their investigation, officers learned that 7-month-old Jonha Harrison’s mother believed that a person named Josh was...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Lookout Posted For Missing White County Teen

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female juvenile. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said Sydney Strickland has been missing since Saturday, December 17th. The sheriff’s office described the youth as being 5.1 and weighing...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Winter Storm to Bring Arctic Air to Athens

Much of the nation is bracing for bitterly cold temperatures this week and over the holidays, thanks to very cold Arctic air masses descending on the lower 48 states. Georgia will not be spared. Pam Knox is an Agricultural Climatologist and Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. She tells us what we can expect in Athens.
ATHENS, GA

