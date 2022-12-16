Read full article on original website
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act fundsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County church
Georgia boys surprise gas station attendant, their beloved mentor, just before Christmas
MONROE, Ga. — Two boys from Monroe said some of their best life lessons come from a gas station. Now they intend to apply an important piece of advice they've received from the man who has tirelessly shared his wisdom. It started two years ago when their mom stopped...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Collector has over 40 Christmas trees up in her Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas trees are a staple of the season, and most people probably have one up in their homes by now, but one metro Atlanta homeowner takes Christmas tree decorating to the extreme. Shasta Rodgers calls herself the “Crazy Tree Lady,” and if you’ve...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Gainesville Humane Society
Bruce is an old soul who loves to cuddle up and relax after a nice long walk. He prefers his independence but he'd be happy with a furry sibling.
These 5 puppies were found behind a dumpster. A Gwinnett animal shelter saved them.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It's a Christmas miracle for these 5 neglected puppies rescued just in time for the holidays and before the artic blast. The Paw Project of Georgia recently saved 5 puppies after a sweet community member found them behind a dumpster at a Gwinnett apartment complex.
A woman was asked for directions outside Costco before thousands disappeared from her bank account
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County family is warning others after their mother had her wallet stolen and more than $10,000 charged to her credit cards. It all started with a simple request for directions in a Cumming Costco parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
Firefighters team up to battle house fire in southeast Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services teamed up with City of Woodstock firefighters to take on a residential structure fire on Coleman’s Landing near River Forest Lane in unincorporated southeast Cherokee County. After the flames were successfully extinguished, firefighters stayed on the scene to see...
Don’t feel like cooking? These restaurants are open Christmas Day
Whether you’re looking for a prepped pizza package that you can take home, wine delivery or a place where you can dine in for a nice meal, here’s a list of restaurants in the Atlanta area that are open and ready to serve Christmas dinner this year.
MUST-SEE: Georgia family spreading Dawgs holiday cheer with Christmas light display
BRASELTON, Ga. — Tyler and Allyson Beaucamp never miss an opportunity to go all out with their Christmas decorations. Last year, the couple paid tribute to the 2021 Atlanta Braves for their World Series champion. So when it came to picking out a theme this year, there was no...
Clayton County police locate missing baby boy
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police confirmed a baby who went missing Tuesday was found. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers responded to Kylie Court in Riverdale regarding a missing person call. During their investigation, officers learned that 7-month-old Jonha Harrison’s mother believed that a person named Josh was...
“His mother did try to get him out:” 22-year-old dies in Barrow County house fire
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Barrow County Emergency Services confirmed Amir Rohoman, 22, died in a house fire Thursday morning. Firefighters arrived at the home on Tanner Bridge Circle just before 8:45 in the morning. They say when they pulled up, the home’s roof was collapsing. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
24-year-old kills mother, aunt before shooting, killing himself in Hall County
wrwh.com
Lookout Posted For Missing White County Teen
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female juvenile. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said Sydney Strickland has been missing since Saturday, December 17th. The sheriff’s office described the youth as being 5.1 and weighing...
'World Famous' Atlanta Restaurant Closing After 50 Years Of Service
Its burger was once ranked as 'the best in America.'
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
72-year-old Georgia man with dementia, Alzheimer’s reported missing found at convenience store
MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office located a man who disappeared Thursday. Deputies said they were looking for 72-year-old Gregory Martin, who was last seen leaving his home on Three Rivers Court in Hull around midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Positive parents making a difference at Gwinnett County High School
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A group of Gwinnett County parents are tackling school violence in their district. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that these parents are inspiring the teens. Even before the sun is out and before South Gwinnett High School students have started...
wuga.org
Winter Storm to Bring Arctic Air to Athens
Much of the nation is bracing for bitterly cold temperatures this week and over the holidays, thanks to very cold Arctic air masses descending on the lower 48 states. Georgia will not be spared. Pam Knox is an Agricultural Climatologist and Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. She tells us what we can expect in Athens.
3 dead in suspected double murder-suicide in Hall County
Former Georgia church employee accused of stealing over $25K from organization
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was indicted last week after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a church. According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Peggy Coker Hicks was employed at Union Hill Church from 2012 to 2019. During that time, she served as the financial treasurer.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Do this now to protect your home from the impending cold snap, save money
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Don’t wait, the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast is right now. Sub-freezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. On a normal day, the technicians at Coolray Heating and Cooling respond to...
