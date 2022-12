Omaha, NE – The Society for Experiential Education (SEE) recently selected 12 new fellows from across the country. The application and selection process takes place every two years, and two members from the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) were selected for its upcoming cohort - Levi Thiele, Ph.D., and Lucy Morrison, Ph.D. As a part of the fellowship, Morrison and Thiele will attend monthly meetings to further their understanding of engaged research and solidify their practitioner-scholar identities. They will explore their own scholarly projects and learn from a network of scholar-practitioners around the globe.

