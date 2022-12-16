ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Xcel Energy working to restore power to over 30,000 customers Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy said about 24,000 customers remain without power as crews battle conditions that are leading to new outages. At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy gave an update in a media release. According to the 4:00 p.m. media release from Xcel Energy, more than 1,200 field crews, employees, contractors and support staff from eight states are working in the area as part of the effort to get the power back on.
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin

The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
Deadly Carbon Monoxide a Significant Risk During Holidays

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On average, carbon monoxide poisoning sends about 500 Wisconsinites to the emergency room each year. This is the time of year where carbon monoxide risks become especially dangerous. Known as the “silent killer,” carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that has no color, odor, or taste. It is the most common cause of deadly poisoning and can poison people and pets with no warning, unless detected early enough.
Help Wanted to Solve Wisconsin Two Elk Poaching Cases

Below is a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requests the public’s help in solving the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
Local Student Sets Sights on Rescue Response

ABOVE PHOTO: Madeline Avery, 19, already has a firefighter job under her belt, but after she graduates from Chippewa Valley Technical College as a FireMedic on December 20, she hopes to continue her education in the field. Madeline Avery knew at a young age she wanted to be a helper.
MONDOVI, WI
Marshfield aldermen reject restaurant funding request

MARSHFIELD — If a local developer’s group moves ahead with plans to put a new steakhouse in downtown Marshfield, the city will not participate in its funding. During the closed-session portion of the Dec. 13 meeting of the Common Council, Marshfield aldermen voted 6-3 against continuing further discussions regarding assistance for the proposed downtown development. Alderman Pete Hendler – who was present for the public portion of the council meeting – did not attend the closed session, and therefore did not vote on the motion. The decision was made public Dec. 16, when the minutes of the full meeting were released as part of the agenda packet for the Common Council’s Dec. 20 meeting.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Nonstop route from RSW to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, begins

Sun Country Airlines began nonstop service Monday from Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The twice-weekly route to Chippewa Valley Regional Airport will operate on Mondays and Fridays. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving

(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old James Mortensen last seen in Barronett on his snowmobile

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public's help in finding James Mortensen, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile and wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black boots. The sheriff's office believes Mortensen is in the Cumberland area.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 715-537-3106.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Hello My Name Is…

This year saw many new additions to our community, and although each baby is unique, some share the same names. Avery and Nora for girls, and Sawyer and Jack for boys tied to top the list of most popular names given to babies born at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire in 2022.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

