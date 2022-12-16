Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
715newsroom.com
Congrats, Grads!
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire sent its latest graduating class into the world this weekend. In two ceremonies at Zorn Arena on Saturday, almost 700 graduates picked up their diplomas, while family and friends cheered them on. The class size was about the same as last year. It was a memorable college career for most of them — they spent most of their time on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
715newsroom.com
New Museum Set To Open Doors Soon
The Eau Claire Children’s Museum is set to open next month. Museum officials say they’re working to put the finishing touches on the museum before they open, which they expect will be the first or second week of January. The Children’s Museum has been under construction for the last five years,. It will replace the Play Space children’s center on Barstow Avenue. The museum will be 100 percent carbon neutral.
715newsroom.com
Local Student Sets Sights on Rescue Response
ABOVE PHOTO: Madeline Avery, 19, already has a firefighter job under her belt, but after she graduates from Chippewa Valley Technical College as a FireMedic on December 20, she hopes to continue her education in the field. Madeline Avery knew at a young age she wanted to be a helper.
715newsroom.com
Hello My Name Is…
This year saw many new additions to our community, and although each baby is unique, some share the same names. Avery and Nora for girls, and Sawyer and Jack for boys tied to top the list of most popular names given to babies born at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire in 2022.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County prepares, opens relief shelters
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Emergency Management and City of Eau Claire officials are preparing for the possibility that relief locations may be needed over the weekend. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, a number of locations are already open, a list and...
LIVE LOOK: Crash slowing down traffic on I-94 in Eau Claire
Comments / 0