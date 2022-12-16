The Sand Creek Massacre is the deadliest day in Colorado's history. On Nov. 29, 1864, a peaceful group of Cheyenne and Arapaho were attacked by U.S. troops despite being promised protection by the military. On that day, more than 230 indigenous women, children, and elders were slaughtered. Northern Arapaho tribal member and Carbondale resident Kate Collin's great great grandmother survived the massacre. In a recent op-ed in the Sopris Sun, Collins writes about her ancestor and about the new History Colorado exhibit that commemorates the Sand Creek Massacre.

