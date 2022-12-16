Read full article on original website
Sand Creek Massacre descendant discusses History Colorado's new exhibit
The Sand Creek Massacre is the deadliest day in Colorado's history. On Nov. 29, 1864, a peaceful group of Cheyenne and Arapaho were attacked by U.S. troops despite being promised protection by the military. On that day, more than 230 indigenous women, children, and elders were slaughtered. Northern Arapaho tribal member and Carbondale resident Kate Collin's great great grandmother survived the massacre. In a recent op-ed in the Sopris Sun, Collins writes about her ancestor and about the new History Colorado exhibit that commemorates the Sand Creek Massacre.
Climate change is transforming the Arctic and Alaska natives are on the frontline
NPR's A Martinez talks to Jackie Qataliña Schaeffer, co-author of a report on Arctic warming, about how the changing climate is impacting Arctic residents in Alaska.
‘It's going to take real cuts to everyone’: Leaders meet to decide the future of the Colorado River
The Colorado River is shrinking at the hands of climate change, and the people who decide its future are caught in a standoff over how to share its water. Putting them all in the same room, then, is bound to breed some tension. The most powerful policymakers in the arid...
Colorado air quality continues to fall short of federal standards
Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission held a series of meetings last week to discuss air quality plans for the near future. This comes as the Environmental Protection Agency has signaled that air quality across much of the Front Range is not in compliance with standards set forth in the Clean Air Act.
