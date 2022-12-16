ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Average adult gets sick 3 times each year, and spouses are ‘most annoying’ patients

NEW YORK — Being sick is no fun, but three in four Americans recently surveyed (74%) have secretly enjoyed being sick and staying home. A recent survey of 2,000 homeowners finds that 41 percent use this time to do some easy cleaning around the house, while 40 percent disconnect and unplug from the internet and social media.

