Douglas Elliman expands Boston footprint with Newbury Street acquisition

Douglas Elliman has opened an office on Newbury Street, following the company’s acquisition of Bulfinch Boston Realty. The 255 Newbury St. office will be the company’s second in Boston. Along with the acquisition, Bulfinch Boston Realty president and CEO Zechariah Cook joins the company with his team which includes Michael Fedorouk, Ismail Guessous, Stephanie Peter, Lauren Hammer, Felipe Deras and Alicia Ingalls.
Jaime Wight

What was your most interesting job before going into real estate? I was a senior account manager at Altria. Growing up, what did you want to be? In real estate. I grew up in a family of real estate professionals. My mom is Sue Hawkes, managing director of TCC, my dad owned a commercial real estate company called, Wight & Company, Inc.
