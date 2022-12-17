Dec. 16, 2022 D9 Boys Hoops: ECC Holds off Brookville in D9 League Clash; Keth Saves the Day for Keystone

Read full article on original website
Kelly Helps Moniteau Girls Explode in Fourth Quarter for Win over Karns City; Brockway Boys Get First Win Dec. 21
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – After spending three quarters struggling on offense, Moniteau exploded for 18 fourth-quarter points on its way to a 40-37 home win over rival Karns City. The Lady Warriors trailed by seven 29-22, going to the fourth quarter but Catherine Kelly hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the quarter to lead the comeback.
What a Night in D9 Boys Hoops: OT Winners, Buzzer Beaters, Late Steals, Big Runs Highlight Dec. 20 Action
KARNS CITY, Pa. – Taite Beighley scored 31 points to lead Karns City to a 68-62 double-overtime victory over rival and visiting Moniteau. Also: Babington Leads Clarion Girls to victory • D9 Girls Recaps. Beighley was at his best in the fourth quarter and the two overtimes scoring...
Glunt Helps Lift Clearfield Girls to Comeback Win; ECC, C-L, Redbank, Ridgway Dominate in Wins Dec. 20
HYDE, Pa. – Down one going to the fourth quarter, Clearfield got seven points from Hannah Glunt to rally past visiting Bald Eagle Area, 42-35. Also: Babington Leads Clarion Girls Past A-C Valley • D9 Boys Recaps. The Lady Bison trailed 30-29 after the third quarter but Glunt...
Pizza Hut Scoreboard Dec. 20, 2022: D9/10 Basketball
Babington Leads Clarion Girls Past A-C Valley • D9 Boys Recaps • D9 Girls Recaps. KSA TOURNAMENT (Kissimmee, Fla.) KSA TOURNAMENT (Kissimmee, Fla.)
Babington’s Hot Outside Shooting Lifts Clarion Girls Past A-C Valley
CLARION, Pa. – Sophie Babington knocked down four 3-pointers, including three in the first half, to lift Clarion to a 46-22 win over visiting A-C Valley. “We were really passing the ball well,” Babington, who was named the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game, said. “It was leading to open shots.”
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Warren/Ike Wrestling, Clarion/A-C Valley Girls’ Hoops Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting both wrestling and girls’ basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Wrestling has Eisenhower traveling to Warren, while A-C Valley is at Clarion in girls’ basketball. Wrestling is slated to begin at approximately 7 p.m., with airtime approximately 15...
National Signing Day 2022: Penn State takes the recruiting crown in Pennsylvania
The Nittany Lions have commitments from four of the top seven players in the state
Watch Live: Eisenhower at Warren Wrestling
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Eisenhower travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 3 wrestling clash. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from Warren Area High School. The match can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social...
Clarion Golden Eagles Give Cooper His First Two Wins
CLARION, Pa. – First-year Pennwest-Clarion head coach Jermaine Cooper picked up his first two wins at the school Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, the Golden Eagles gave Cooper his first victory, 70-59, over Millersville before coming back Monday and beating Shepherd, 67-48. Both games were played at Clarion’s Tippin Gym.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
All-time snow records in northeast and central PA
(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894. County Date […]
Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Pennsylvania's top 2023 football prospects have signed
Here is where Pennsylvania's top 2023 football prospects will be continuing their football careers
HOMER CITY NATIVE EARNS PROMOTION WITH PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE
A Homer City native recently earned a promotion and relocation from the Pennsylvania State Police. According to a news release, Daniel J. McAnulty was promoted from Trooper First Class to Corporal on December 7th at a ceremony held at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County. In addition to the promotion, McAnulty was relocated to serve his home area in Troop A, which covers all of Indiana County along with portions of Cambria and Westmoreland Counties.
Worthington Woman Dies In Pittsburgh Crash
An Armstrong County woman died in a crash over the weekend near Pittsburgh. Our news partners at WPXI report that 38-year-old Kendra Fennell of Worthington died in an accident Saturday night on the McKees Rocks Bridge. The two vehicle accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety described the crash...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Reminds Hunters that Final Deer Season Kicks Off After Christmas
While 2022 may be winding down, Pennsylvania's hunting license year has just begun, and there's plenty of action to experience in the coming weeks. The final deer season of 2022-23 kicks off December 26th, alongside many small game and furbearer seasons. Three separate deer seasons will kick off after Christmas....
Two big PA lottery winners over the weekend locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold on Friday matched all five balls drawn, 13-20-28-30-40 to win $2 million.
Officials including Gov. Wolf cut ribbon on Fern Hollow Bridge ahead of reopening
PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf and other dignitaries are at the Fern Hollow Bridge for a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning. The bridge over Frick Park is expected to open by the end of December, less than a year after it collapsed. The collapse on Jan. 28 injured drivers and...
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania store
The holiday season is about to become a lot merrier for one person who recently purchased a winning lottery ticket with $2 million from a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a winning lottery ticket.
Pennsylvania gas prices continue to fall going into the holidays
A gallon of gas was $3.18 on average this week, down from the previous week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices are highest this week in Pennsylvania as well as Rocky Mountain and West Coast states including California, Idaho and Washington. And while prices have been falling to...
1 seriously injured in Hempfield crash
A Greensburg woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Monday after state police said she crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Toll and Business Route 66 in Hempfield. Troopers said Deborah O. Anderson, 62, did not stop at a stop sign at the end of an...
